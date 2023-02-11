Six arrested on various charges, including child porn and internet stalking

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jasen Edwards, 53, of 1800 Carley Place, No. 14 in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Edwards was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Chloe Prince, 21, of 2703 S.W. Ryder St., Apt. 13 in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Prince was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Henry Morales-Vasquez, 50, of 1280 Coventry Lane in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Morales-Vasquez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Mikion Culbertson, 19, of 1680 E. Hammond St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and engaging in continuing criminal gang activity. Culbertson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Kevin Carter, 28, of 1663 E. 617 in Locust Grove, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Carter was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Herschel Holt, 21, of 14857 Parker Branch Road in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Holt was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.