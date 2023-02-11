Solar success

In an era of political polarization and D.C. drama, may we interest you in a bona fide public policy success story?

It's time to celebrate our state's solar energy policies, which are creating hundreds of jobs and driving down electric bills for thousands of Arkansans. Due to the actions of our state Legislature and governor in 2019 and 2021, Arkansas solar is growing dramatically. It's safe to say that Arkansas is a national model when it comes to crafting common-sense solar policy.

Since 2001, Arkansas has offered what is known as "net metering." Net metering means that Arkansans who install solar on their homes and businesses may share power with the grid at times when they produce more electricity than they can consume and receive a corresponding credit on their electric bills. This system helps Arkansans save money by making the transition to solar more affordable for everyone.

In recent years, our state's Public Service Commission and Legislature have worked to make net metering even more effective. After years of study and debate by all interested parties, improvements were made that every stakeholder agreed to support. In the 2019 session, the "Solar Access Act" passed by large margins in the state House (83-5) and state Senate (28-2) and was signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Arkansas' solar policies are the result of bargained-for conservative compromises. Working to promote competition and consumer choice has led to good jobs, savings for Arkansas families, and massive local investments that benefit our state.

As a result of these Republican-led compromises, thousands of Arkansas families are now saving money on their electric bills. Nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, school districts, cities, and counties across the state can now affordably install solar and save money. This means more money for city and county budgets or lower taxes, raises for public school teachers, and freed-up money for nonprofit organizations and churches to spend on their programs.

One writer's hometown has also recognized the economic benefits that come with diversifying energy sources and producing power through solar. Nearly 10 megawatts of solar generation by the city of Clarksville helps cut peak demand and control costs for all the city's ratepayers. This cost-effective option should not be restricted by regulations and only utilized by municipalities or utilities. Fortunately, Act 464 extends and affords that option to every Arkansan and every business across our State.

Like Clarksville, similar stories are found throughout Arkansas. Look to the city of Fayetteville, which has dramatically reduced municipal electric bills by installing solar. Look to the Batesville School District, which saved so much money by installing solar that it gave substantial raises to its public-school teachers. Look to Central Arkansas Water, where 475,000 ratepayers are benefiting from lower electricity costs. Look to Hot Springs, Forrest City, Greenwood, North Little Rock, Stuttgart, Camden ... each of these Arkansas cities have achieved solar savings for taxpayers.

Solar power is especially well-suited for farmers. Producers Rice Mill, a cooperative of 2,200 Arkansas rice-growing farm families, made its biggest investment in decades in a nationally recognized solar power plant plus battery storage. After weighing all the evidence, the Public Service Commission found that this project benefits all Entergy Arkansas customers, not just those farm families. Cities, counties, school districts, universities, farmers, and businesses in every industry across Arkansas are benefiting. Why would we risk messing this up?

Arkansas' pro-consumer, pro-business, pro-economic development solar policies are the kind of success story we should brag about. How rare is it these days to see real cooperation in government that results in workable, effective policies that help everyone? In Arkansas, we are showing the nation how things can be done when we work together.

Unfortunately, despite all this compromise-driven success, there are some who seek to dismantle our Arkansas success story. Certain electric utilities and cooperatives are spreading misinformation and sowing discord to stop the growth of Arkansas solar. These entities claim to be looking out for ratepayers and seeking fairness, but their continued attempts at change are really designed to protect their monopoly by eliminating a customer's ability to cost- effectively install solar. The utilities and electric cooperatives agreed to the legislative compromises in 2019--but as soon as the ink was dry on those agreements, they sought to undermine the compromises.

To be clear: Arkansas utilities and electric cooperatives aren't opposed to solar energy. They just want to own it all, and to make it unaffordable for you and me to install solar on our homes. The utilities want to continue their protected monopoly system by building their own solar power plants and selling it to us. We, instead, want to create an environment in which Arkansans can generate their own power and reap the savings.

Arkansas' solar policies are products of compromise and are undeniably a great success story. They are good for jobs, good for families, good for local government, and good for Arkansas. We must let these policies continue to work without unnecessary and harmful changes.

Republican Aaron Pilkington is the state representative for District 69, which includes portions of Johnson and Pope counties. Ted Thomas has served as Arkansas Public Service Commission chair and as a Republican in the Arkansas Legislature from 1995-1999.