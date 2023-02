Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS STANDINGS

CONFERENCE 3A-8 (FINAL)

Team Conf. Over.

Dumas............................... 14-0 22-7

Drew Central...................... 10-4 18-9

McGehee............................ 10-4 11-10

Smackover......................... 7-7 18-9

LV Lakeside........................ 7-7 13-19

Dollarway................... 3-11 9-14

DeWitt................................ 3-11 9-18

Cam. Harmony Grove........ 2-12 8-17

GIRLS STANDINGS

CONFERENCE 3A-8 (FINAL)

Team Conf. Over.

McGehee............................ 14-0 19-4

Dumas............................... 10-4 19-6

Drew Central...................... 10-4 18-8

LV Lakeside........................ 9-5 13-10

DeWitt................................ 6-8 11-15

Cam. Harmony Grove........ 5-9 9-17

Smackover......................... 2-12 2-16

Dollarway................... 0-14 2-17

DISTRICT 3A-8 TOURNAMENTS

AT CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE HS

Seeds in parentheses; semifinalists advance to regional playoffs

BOYS

MONDAY, FEB. 13

(7) Dollarway vs. (6) DeWitt, 5:30 p.m.

(8) Camden Harmony Grove vs. (5) Lake Village Lakeside, 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

(3) McGehee vs. DeWitt/Dollarway winner, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Smackover vs. Harmony Grove/Lakeside winner, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

(2) Drew Central vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Dumas vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

MONDAY, FEB. 13

(8) Dollarway vs. (5) DeWitt, 4 p.m.

(7) Smackover vs. (6) Camden Harmony Grove, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

(3) Drew Central vs. Harmony Grove/Smackover winner, 4 p.m.

(4) Lake Village Lakeside vs. Dollarway/DeWitt winner, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

(2) Dumas vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

(1) McGehee vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Championship, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

MEN: UAM 56, EAST CENTRAL 44 (AT ADA, OKLA.)

UAM (9-13, 5-11 Great American): Isaac Jackson 18 points, 6 rebounds; Mario Fantina 14 points, 3 assists; Cole Anderson 10 points, 7 rebounds

East Central (12-10, 7-9 Great American): Keyon Thomas 13 points, 3 steals; Luke Harper 10 points, 6 rebounds; Godsgift Ezedinma 6 points

WOMEN: EAST CENTRAL 50, UAM 27 (AT ADA, OKLA.)

UAM (9-13, 6-10 Great American): Laia Balcells 7 points; Joi Montgomery 6 points, Bailey Harris 5

East Central (8-12, 5-11 Great American): Mackenzie Crusoe 18 points, 8 rebounds; Izzy Cummins 8 points; Kate Ogle 5 points

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Men Conf. Over.

Alcorn State......................... 9-2 12-11

Southern.............................. 8-3 15-8

Grambling State................... 8-3 12-12

Jackson State....................... 6-5 7-17

UAPB........................... 6-5 10-14

Alabama A&M...................... 5-6 9-15

Prairie View A&M................. 5-6 9-15

Bethune-Cookman............... 5-6 9-15

Alabama State...................... 5-6 7-17

Texas Southern.................... 4-7 8-16

Florida A&M......................... 3-8 5-17

Miss. Valley State................ 2-9 3-22

Women Conf. Over.

Jackson State....................... 10-1 13-8

Alabama A&M...................... 8-3 10-11

Bethune-Cookman............... 8-3 9-12

Prairie View A&M................. 7-4 10-12

Alabama State...................... 7-4 10-12

UAPB........................... 6-5 8-13

Southern.............................. 6-5 9-13

Alcorn State......................... 5-6 9-13

Grambling State................... 5-6 6-16

Florida A&M......................... 3-8 5-17

Texas Southern.................... 1-10 1-21

Miss. Valley State................ 0-11 2-20

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

FRIDAY, FEB. 10 (SCORES ONLY)

Williams Baptist at UAPB, postponed

ALVY EARLY MEMORIAL CLASSIC AT BENTONVILLE

UAM vs. Southwest Baptist, postponed

UAM vs. Truman State (Mo.), postponed

SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. Cloud (Minn.) State at UAM (doubleheader), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alvy Early Memorial Classic at Bentonville: UAM vs. Central Missouri, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Lincoln U. of Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama State at UAPB, 3 p.m. UAM at SE Oklahoma State (Durant), 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama State at UAPB, 12:30 p.m.; UAM at SE Oklahoma State (Durant), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. Cloud (Minn.) State at UAM, noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alvy Early Memorial Classic at Bentonville: UAM vs. Southwest Baptist (Mo.), 11 a.m.; Truman State (Mo.), 1:30 p.m.

UAPB at Ouachita Baptist (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Williams Baptist at UAPB (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama A&M at UAPB, 7:30 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama A&M at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.