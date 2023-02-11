SOFTBALL

Arkansas wins opener

The University of Arkansas opened its season with an 8-0 run-rule win over Weber State in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Arkansas (1-0) scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Razorbacks were helped by a strong start by pitcher Callie Turner. The junior tossed four scoreless innings and allowed two hits.

South Dakota State transfer Cylie Halvorson went 2 for 3, including a RBI single in the first inning. Spencer Prigge hit a three-run double later in the inning. Duke transfer Kristina Foreman hit Arkansas’ lone home run, a solo shot in the second inning.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Wildcats 9-2 and scored at least one run each inning at the plate. It was Arkansas’ second straight year with a season-opening shutout.

— Ethan Westerman

UCA opens season with pair of wins

The University of Central Arkansas opened the season with two wins Friday in Lake Charles, La.

The Sugar Bears defeated Alabama-Birmingham 6-3, followed by a 2-0 victory over Idaho State.

In the opening game, UCA (2-0) fell behind after one inning as UAB’s Bella Wiggins scored on a flyout in foul territory to make the score 1-0. UCA responded by scoring one run in the second inning and four in the third, thanks to RBI hits from four different players to take a 6-1 lead. The Blazers scored two runs in the fourth, but UCA pitcher Jordan Johnson held them scoreless the rest of the way.

In the second game, UCA’s two runs came on a two-run double by Tremere Harris.

UCA pitcher Kayla Beaver struck out 15 in a complete-game shutout. She held Idaho State to three hits and four total baserunners.

— Sam Lane

TENNIS

Razorbacks defeat Tigers

The Arkansas women’s team earned its first home win of the season 5-2 over Memphis on Friday at Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Arkansas earned the doubles point with victories of 6-2 and 6-4, respectively, by the teams of Carolina Gomez Alonso and Kelly Keller, and Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink.

Kacie Harvey defeated Dolavee Tumthong 6-0, 6-3 to win the first singles point for the Razorbacks. Keller moved to 5-0 in singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Aran Teixido Garcia. Gomez Alonso clinched the match for Arkansas with a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-4, over Monique Woog. Arkansas heads to Baylor on Friday and SMU on Feb. 19.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services