Super Quiz: Literature Titles

1. "-------- with the --------": Margaret Mitchell

2. "The -------- in the ----------------": Kenneth Grahame

3. "The -------------- in the ------": J.D. Salinger

4. "The --------, the ---------- and the ------------------": C.S. Lewis

5. "To -------- a ----------------------": Harper Lee

6. "Of -------- and ------": John Steinbeck

7. "------------ of the ----------": Jacqueline Susann

8. "The ------------ of ----------": John Steinbeck

9. "The ------ in the ------": Dr. Seuss

ANSWERS:

1. "Gone with the Wind"

2. "The Wind in the Willows"

3. "The Catcher in the Rye"

4. "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"

5. "To Kill a Mockingbird"

6. "Of Mice and Men"

7. "Valley of the Dolls"

8. "The Grapes of Wrath"

9. "The Cat in the Hat"