Super Quiz: Literature Titles

1. "-------- with the --------": Margaret Mitchell
2. "The -------- in the ----------------": Kenneth Grahame
3. "The -------------- in the ------": J.D. Salinger
4. "The --------, the ---------- and the ------------------": C.S. Lewis
5. "To -------- a ----------------------": Harper Lee
6. "Of -------- and ------": John Steinbeck
7. "------------ of the ----------": Jacqueline Susann
8. "The ------------ of ----------": John Steinbeck
9. "The ------ in the ------": Dr. Seuss
ANSWERS:
1. "Gone with the Wind"
2. "The Wind in the Willows"
3. "The Catcher in the Rye"
4. "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe"
5. "To Kill a Mockingbird"
6. "Of Mice and Men"
7. "Valley of the Dolls"
8. "The Grapes of Wrath"
9. "The Cat in the Hat"