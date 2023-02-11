The nation in brief: Driver held after crash at Texas Capitol

Driver held after crash at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said.

Karla Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said in a statement.

Troopers witnessed the incident and arrested Mateo after the vehicle stopped at the steps on the south side of the Capitol.

She faces felony counts that include criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment, Taylor said. Her daughters are in state custody, he said.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing.

Missile launched to test U.S. defenses

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles over the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the Air Force said.

While the test occurred amid U.S. concerns about North Korea’s missile tests and the transit of a Chinese spy balloon across the United States, the Air Force said the launch was routine.

“Such tests have occurred over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events,” the Air Force said.

The Minuteman III system has been in service for decades. The Air Force plans to replace it with a new missile called the Sentinel.

“Until full capability is achieved in the mid-2030s, the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent,” the service said.

Biden names new communications chief

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign.

The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team, Ben LaBolt. He will replace Kate Bedingfield, who had said in July that she was leaving the White House but stuck around and will now go by the end of the month.

The communications director leads the White House’s strategy on messaging policies and goals and generally works behind the scenes. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre remains in her public-facing position.

Bedingfield is expected to be key in Biden’s likely re-election campaign as a consultant, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden hasn’t said officially that he’s running for re-election, but has said it’s his intention to do so.

Bedingfield’s departure is the latest for the administration, which saw little turnover during Biden’s first two years. Jen Psaki left as White House press secretary in May. Ron Klain announced his departure as chief of staff just a few weeks ago. Since then, Brian Deese, a top Biden aide on the economy, said he would leave, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is also expected to do so.

Bedingfield was Biden’s communications director when he was vice president and his deputy campaign manager during his 2020 presidential run.

“Since my time as Vice President, Kate has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin,” Biden said in a statement. “The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her — and to her husband and two young children — for giving so much. Ben has big shoes to fill.” LaBolt worked on communications for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was Biden’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. He also worked in communications for Democrats in both the House and Senate.

LaBolt will be the first openly gay White House communications director, the White House said.

Suspect arrested in lawmaker’s assault

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police said Thursday night that they had arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building about 7:10 a.m., police said, but the assailant fled when she defended herself.

Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, said her chief of staff, Nick Coe.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.

Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.

Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the police and has asked for privacy.



