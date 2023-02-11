Top trainers bring fast fillies for today’s Dixie Belle Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Eligible to be represented in any stakes race at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, trainers Steve Asmussen and Brad Cox aren't the only major players in the $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes today.

With a record-tying three victories in the eight-horse race for 3-year-old filly sprinters, Asmussen can notch his 100th Oaklawn stakes triumph with Twirled. The Hall of Fame trainer and 12-time Oaklawn champion is eight career victories short of 10,000, a North American record. Twirled, who is listed with Isaac Castillo aboard today, comes off a Dec. 31 victory on Oaklawn's first all-juvenile card.

Cox sends out three-time winner Key of Life for local client Staton Flurry and Texan Gregory Hoffman. A two-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer, Cox chose the six-furlong Dixie Belle instead of the Grade III Forward Gal at seven furlongs in south Florida on Feb. 3.

"We just weren't quite ready to go to Gulfstream and face that group," said Cox, who won the Kentucky Oaks in 2020 with Flurry's Shedaresthedevil, an Eclipse Award finalist.

Flurry had instant success with Key of Life after paying $350,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring event for 2-year-olds in training. The Mo Town filly won by 6 3/4 lengths in the $200,000 Myrtlewood on Oct. 28 at Keeneland over the same distance as the Dixie Belle.

Flavien Prat is scheduled to be back aboard Key of Life today. Prat and Cox teamed together to win the Smarty Jones on Jan. 1 with 3-year-old colt Victory Formation and the one-mile Martha Washington on Jan. 28 with 3-year-old filly Wet Paint.

Adding Lasix, Key of Life is today's 7-5 program favorite from post three.

Trainer John Sadler returns to Oaklawn today with another Ocala Breeders' Sales graduate, Stone Silent ($410,000), after the Adios Charlie colt went through rigorous training at Santa Anita. Sadler, who trained Horses of the Year Accelerate and Flightline, won a February 2020 maiden race at Oaklawn with debut runner Edgeway, a graded winner the next two years for main client Hronis Stable.

Stone Silent has been idle since winning her debut, the $100,000 Debutante on June 18 at five furlongs. She then got more than 90 days off to heal a minor knee problem before returning Dec. 3.

"It's a tough field," said Sadler, a Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap winner at Oaklawn with Stellar Wind. "It's a good field, but she's a nice filly. She's only got one start under her, but you can see by her works she's training forwardly. So we're anxious to get started."

Former Oaklawn regular Ramon Vazquez, now in California, returns to ride Stone Silent, 3-1 third choice from post four.

Chris Hartman, strongly bidding for his second Oaklawn training title, seeks a third meet victory from Klassy Bridgette, from the first crop of Grade I winner Army Mule. A six-length allowance winner Jan. 13, Klassy Bridgette is the early 6-1 choice from post two.

"Tough race," Hartman said. "You've got horses coming in from California and that Cox horse to deal with. Got our work cut for us; we'll see what she's made of."

Another California visitor, Parody, is back with Rodolphe Brisset after running fourth for Bob Baffert in a Grade III race Jan. 8 at Santa Anita. Parody, with Ricardo Santana Jr. up, is also entered in Sunday's eighth race at Oaklawn, a $104,000 entry-level allowance sprint. Brisset has a meet victory with 2022 Grade III Fantasy winner Yuugiri.

The Dixie Belle, race nine of 10 on a card starting at 12:30 p.m., is set for 4:42 p.m.

The program next week includes a Presidents Day card Feb. 20 with no stakes race. Older horses go a mile and sixteenth in the Grade III $600,000 Razorback Handicap two days earlier. Then comes a stakes tripleheader Feb. 25 with the Grade II $1 million Rebel, the Grade III $300,000 Honeybee and the $150,000 Carousel. With both 1 1/16-mile races for 3-year-olds, the Rebel is a qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby and the Honeybee for the Kentucky Oaks (fillies).