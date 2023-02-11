UA women run roughshod over 400

FAYETTEVILLE -- The women's 400 meters Friday night at the Tyson Invitational was dominated by the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks took seven of the top eight spots, led by junior Rosey Effiong, who won in a personal-best 51.02 second at the Randal Tyson Center to set a meet record.

Effiong broke the previous Tyson Invitational record of 51.16 set by professional Tiandra Ponteen in 2006 and ran Arkansas' second-best career time behind Razorbacks junior Britton Wilson's 50.88 last year.

Wilson -- last year's SEC runner-up in the 400 indoors and SEC champion in the 400 and 400-meter hurdles outdoors and NCAA champion in the 400 hurdles -- was second Friday night and also bettered the previous Tyson meet record in running 51.14.

Arkansas junior Amber Anning was third in 51.88 followed by sophomores Nickisha Pryce (fourth in 52.35), Aaliyah Pyatt (sixth in a personal-best 52.63) and Joanne Reid (seventh in a personal-best 52.72) and senior Paris Peoples (eighth in 52.76).

Na'Asha Robinson, who runs professionally, kept Arkansas from sweeping the top seven places by finishing fifth in 52.45.

Patrick Kiprop, a sophomore running Friday night for the No. 1 Arkansas' men's team at the Windy City Classic in Chicago, took second in the 5,000 in a school record 13:24.32 behind Stanford's Charles Hicks' winning time of 13:22.05.

Kiprop broke the school record of 13:26.44 by Amon Kemboi last year.

In the Tyson Invitational long jump, Arkansas sophomore John Baker took second (25 feet, 51/2 inches) and senior Ryan Brown was fourth (25-21/2).

The Razorbacks got third-place finishes from seniors James Benson in the 400 (46.37) and Tre'Bien Gilbert in the 60 hurdles (7.77).

At the Husky Classic in Seattle, Arkansas freshman Heidi Nielson took third in the 5,000 in a personal-best 16:18.94 and senior Claire McCune was fourth in a personal-best 16:19.75.

Former Razorback Jada Baylark won the 60 at the Tyson Invitational in 7.23.