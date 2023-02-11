UALR men at Tennessee-Martin

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Elam Center, Martin, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 8-18, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 15-11, 7-6

SERIES UALR leads 5-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.5

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.7;5.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.5;2.4

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.4;4.8

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.0;3.3

COACH Darrell Walker (59-83 in fifth season at UALR, 105-101 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee-Martin

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Parker Stewart, 6-5, Sr.;16.3;4.6

G K.J. Simon, 6-3, Sr.;15.2;4.7

G Jordan Sears, 5-11, So.;14.0;3.2

F KK Curry, 6-6, Jr.;8.8;6.3

F Chris Nix, 6-9, Jr.;6.3;5.8

COACH Ryan Ridder (23-23 in second season at Tennessee-Martin, 166-106 in sixth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UT-Martin

74.6;Points for;80.8

78.7;Points against;74.6

-0.7;Rebound margin;+2.3

+0.5;Turnover margin;+1.5

43.7;FG pct.;45.5

33.4;3-pt. pct.;32.9

72.8;FT pct.;71.4

CHALK TALK In their first meeting this season, UALR beat Tennessee-Martin 88-74 in North Little Rock. ... The Trojans are now tied with Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois for eighth place in the Ohio Valley, although both teams hold tiebreakers over UALR. ... This game features the Ohio Valley's highest-scoring offense in the Skyhawks (80.8 points per game) and the conference's worst scoring defense in the Trojans (78.7 points allowed per game).

-- Mitchell Gladstone