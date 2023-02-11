UALR women at Tennessee-Martin

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Elam Center, Martin, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 15-9, 12-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 10-14, 6-7

SERIES Tennessee-Martin leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.7;2.9

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.4;2.7

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.4

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.3;3.2

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.0;6.4

COACH Joe Foley (392-223 in 20th season at UALR, 848-304 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee-Martin

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, 6-2, Fr.;13.7;6.6

G Shae Littleford, 5-7, So.;12.3;3.2

F Anaya Brown, 6-1, Fr.;7.3;5.8

G Josey Storey, 5-10, Fr.;6.6;2.2

F Lexi Rubel, 6-1, Fr.;5.1;4.3

COACH Kevin McMillan (262-174 in 14th season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UT-Martin

52.5;Points for;63.4

53.0;Points against;64.0

-3.1;Rebound margin;-5.7

+3.6;Turnover margin;+2.3

37.3;FG pct.;41.0

15.9;3-pt. pct.;32.7

64.8;FT pct.;76.9

CHALK TALK UALR edged Tennessee-Martin 45-44 on Dec. 29 when Tia Harvey hit a game-winning three-pointer just before the final horn in North Little Rock. ... Skyhawks freshman Josey Storey is a native of Mountain View. ... The only teams in the country with a better scoring defense average than the Trojans are No. 1 South Carolina, Norfolk State, No. 9 Duke, Campbell and Farleigh Dickinson.

-- Mitchell Gladstone