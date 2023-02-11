UALR women at Tennessee-Martin
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Elam Center, Martin, Tenn.
RECORDS UALR 15-9, 12-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 10-14, 6-7
SERIES Tennessee-Martin leads 3-2
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.7;2.9
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.4;2.7
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.4
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.3;3.2
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.0;6.4
COACH Joe Foley (392-223 in 20th season at UALR, 848-304 in 36th season overall)
Tennessee-Martin
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, 6-2, Fr.;13.7;6.6
G Shae Littleford, 5-7, So.;12.3;3.2
F Anaya Brown, 6-1, Fr.;7.3;5.8
G Josey Storey, 5-10, Fr.;6.6;2.2
F Lexi Rubel, 6-1, Fr.;5.1;4.3
COACH Kevin McMillan (262-174 in 14th season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;UT-Martin
52.5;Points for;63.4
53.0;Points against;64.0
-3.1;Rebound margin;-5.7
+3.6;Turnover margin;+2.3
37.3;FG pct.;41.0
15.9;3-pt. pct.;32.7
64.8;FT pct.;76.9
CHALK TALK UALR edged Tennessee-Martin 45-44 on Dec. 29 when Tia Harvey hit a game-winning three-pointer just before the final horn in North Little Rock. ... Skyhawks freshman Josey Storey is a native of Mountain View. ... The only teams in the country with a better scoring defense average than the Trojans are No. 1 South Carolina, Norfolk State, No. 9 Duke, Campbell and Farleigh Dickinson.
-- Mitchell Gladstone