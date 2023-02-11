Sections
UAPB men’s capsule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:59 a.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men vs. Alabama State

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alabama State 7-17, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 10-14, 6-5

SERIES Alabama State leads 33-21

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Alex Anderson, 6-6, So.;10.0;5.1

F Jordan O'Neal, 6-7, Jr.;7.4;7.4

F Eric Coleman, 6-8, Jr.;4.5;2.5

G Roland McCoy, 6-2, Jr.;6.4;1.6

G T.J. Madlock, 6-3, So.;11.6;5.9

COACH Tony Madlock (7-17 in first season at Alabama State, 23-37 in third season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;9.9;3.8

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;5.3;3.8

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.3;5.7

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.9;4.8

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.4;4.1

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-38 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ala. State;UAPB

64.5;Points for;66.9

74.4;Points against;69.1

-3.1;Rebound margin;-1.4

-0.9;Turnover margin;+0.4

37.1;FG pct.;39.3

31.2;3-pt pct.;31.6

73.5;FT pct.;73.3

CHALK TALK Alabama State has lost all 16 of its road games this season. ... Kylen Milton had 19 points in UAPB's 80-66 loss to the Hornets on Jan. 4, which was the second of back-to-back games in Alabama. ... This game is between the top two free-throw shooting teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Alabama State ranks first (73.5%) and UAPB is second (73.3%). ... The Golden Lions had a season-low five assists during a 88-84, double-overtime loss at Jackson State on Monday. ... Alabama State had dropped four consecutive games before snapping that skid and beating Southern 73-66 on Feb. 6.

-- Erick Taylor

Print Headline: UAPB men’s capsule

