UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men vs. Alabama State
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Alabama State 7-17, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 10-14, 6-5
SERIES Alabama State leads 33-21
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Alabama State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Alex Anderson, 6-6, So.;10.0;5.1
F Jordan O'Neal, 6-7, Jr.;7.4;7.4
F Eric Coleman, 6-8, Jr.;4.5;2.5
G Roland McCoy, 6-2, Jr.;6.4;1.6
G T.J. Madlock, 6-3, So.;11.6;5.9
COACH Tony Madlock (7-17 in first season at Alabama State, 23-37 in third season overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;9.9;3.8
F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;5.3;3.8
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.3;5.7
G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.9;4.8
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.4;4.1
COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-38 in second season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Ala. State;UAPB
64.5;Points for;66.9
74.4;Points against;69.1
-3.1;Rebound margin;-1.4
-0.9;Turnover margin;+0.4
37.1;FG pct.;39.3
31.2;3-pt pct.;31.6
73.5;FT pct.;73.3
CHALK TALK Alabama State has lost all 16 of its road games this season. ... Kylen Milton had 19 points in UAPB's 80-66 loss to the Hornets on Jan. 4, which was the second of back-to-back games in Alabama. ... This game is between the top two free-throw shooting teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Alabama State ranks first (73.5%) and UAPB is second (73.3%). ... The Golden Lions had a season-low five assists during a 88-84, double-overtime loss at Jackson State on Monday. ... Alabama State had dropped four consecutive games before snapping that skid and beating Southern 73-66 on Feb. 6.
-- Erick Taylor