UAPB WBB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women vs. Alabama State

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alabama State 10-12, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 8-13, 6-5

SERIES Alabama State leads 21-4

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Cordasia Harris, 6-1, Jr.;9.1;5.8

F Shmya Ward, 6-0, Jr.;16.9;7.1

G Ayana Emmauel, 5-9, Sr.;16.0;4.3

G Jayla Crawford, 5-7, Sr.;15.8;2.8

G Samiya Steele, 5-8, Fr.;4.7;2.5

COACH Freda Freeman-Jackson (352-364 in 25th season at Alabama State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.;8.9;6.3

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;8.3;6.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;11.3;5.0

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.;8.5;2.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;8.1;5.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (31-69 in fourth season at UAPB, 73-126 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ala. State;UAPB

62.4;Points for;63.4

74.4;Points against;68.6

-5.3;Rebound margin;2.1

-3.0;Turnover margin;-2.1

39.8;FG pct.;39.1

29.4;3-pt pct.;23.5

69.9;FT pct.;62.0

CHALK TALK UAPB's 72-63 loss to Alabama State on Jan. 4, was its sixth consecutive defeat in the series. ... The Hornets are second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in field-goal shooting (39.8%) and free-throw percentage (69.9%) but rank next to last in rebounding (33.5 rpg). ... The Golden Lions committed a season-low 13 turnovers Monday against Jackson State but shot 33.9% from the floor, which was its lowest percentage since it shot 31.5% in the league opener. ... Alabama State's Ayana Emmanuel and Jayla Crawford are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the conference in scoring. ... UAPB has won four of its past five games.

-- Erick Taylor