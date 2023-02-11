Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UCA men’s basketball capsule

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Central Arkansas men vs. Austin Peay

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-18, 3-10 ASUN;Austin Peay 8-18, 2-11

SERIES Austin Peay leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.4

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.0;5.1

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;2.3

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;7.1;3.0

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.9;6.2

COACH Anthony Boone (32-71 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Austin Peay

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Carlos Paez, 5-10, Sr.;7.3;1.8

G Drew Calderon, 6-5, So.;3.6;1.3

G Sean Durugordon, 6-5, So.;12.7;6.0

F Kelechi Okworogwo, 6-6, Fr.;3.1;1.7

C Elijiah Hutchins-Everett, 6-11, So.;11.7;6.1

COACH Nate James (20-35 in second season at Austin Peay and overall

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Austin Peay

74.3;Points for;67.2

82.4;Points against;71.9

-2.8;Rebound margin;-4.1

-0.7;Turnover margin;+2.3

41.5;FG pct.;41.7

33.4;3-pt. pct.;32.4

75.0;FT pct.;72.7

CHALK TALK;UCA lost the matchup with Austin Peay on Jan. 7, 86-62. ... Austin Peay is the lone ASUN team with a worse conference record than UCA. ... Austin Peay and UCA are 13th and 14th respectively in the ASUN in the NET rankings. ... Austin Peay has used a different starting five in each of its last eight games, all of those resulting in losses.

-- Sam Lane

Print Headline: UCA men’s basketball capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT