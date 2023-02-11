UCA men’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas men vs. Austin Peay
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 8-18, 3-10 ASUN;Austin Peay 8-18, 2-11
SERIES Austin Peay leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.4
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.0;5.1
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;2.3
G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;7.1;3.0
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.9;6.2
COACH Anthony Boone (32-71 in fourth season at UCA and overall)
Austin Peay
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Carlos Paez, 5-10, Sr.;7.3;1.8
G Drew Calderon, 6-5, So.;3.6;1.3
G Sean Durugordon, 6-5, So.;12.7;6.0
F Kelechi Okworogwo, 6-6, Fr.;3.1;1.7
C Elijiah Hutchins-Everett, 6-11, So.;11.7;6.1
COACH Nate James (20-35 in second season at Austin Peay and overall
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Austin Peay
74.3;Points for;67.2
82.4;Points against;71.9
-2.8;Rebound margin;-4.1
-0.7;Turnover margin;+2.3
41.5;FG pct.;41.7
33.4;3-pt. pct.;32.4
75.0;FT pct.;72.7
CHALK TALK;UCA lost the matchup with Austin Peay on Jan. 7, 86-62. ... Austin Peay is the lone ASUN team with a worse conference record than UCA. ... Austin Peay and UCA are 13th and 14th respectively in the ASUN in the NET rankings. ... Austin Peay has used a different starting five in each of its last eight games, all of those resulting in losses.
-- Sam Lane