UCA men’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas men vs. Austin Peay

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-18, 3-10 ASUN;Austin Peay 8-18, 2-11

SERIES Austin Peay leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.4

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.0;5.1

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;2.3

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;7.1;3.0

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.9;6.2

COACH Anthony Boone (32-71 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Austin Peay

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Carlos Paez, 5-10, Sr.;7.3;1.8

G Drew Calderon, 6-5, So.;3.6;1.3

G Sean Durugordon, 6-5, So.;12.7;6.0

F Kelechi Okworogwo, 6-6, Fr.;3.1;1.7

C Elijiah Hutchins-Everett, 6-11, So.;11.7;6.1

COACH Nate James (20-35 in second season at Austin Peay and overall

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Austin Peay

74.3;Points for;67.2

82.4;Points against;71.9

-2.8;Rebound margin;-4.1

-0.7;Turnover margin;+2.3

41.5;FG pct.;41.7

33.4;3-pt. pct.;32.4

75.0;FT pct.;72.7

CHALK TALK;UCA lost the matchup with Austin Peay on Jan. 7, 86-62. ... Austin Peay is the lone ASUN team with a worse conference record than UCA. ... Austin Peay and UCA are 13th and 14th respectively in the ASUN in the NET rankings. ... Austin Peay has used a different starting five in each of its last eight games, all of those resulting in losses.

-- Sam Lane