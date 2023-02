UCA women’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas women vs. Queens

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 7-14, 2-8 ASUN; Queens 8-15, 3-9

SERIES First Meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.5;3.4

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;6.9;1.4

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;5.1;3.1

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.8;6.4

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.7;7.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (174-122 in 10th season at UCA, 577-378 in 33rd season overall)

Queens

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Adia Brisker, 5-9, Sr.;13.0;4.8

G Kasey Kidwell, 5-9, Sr.;11.0;2.6

G Alexandria Johnson, 5-9, Jr.;7.1;2.2

F Jordyn Weaver, 5-11, Fr.;9.3;6.8

F Kinley Brown, 5-10, Jr.;5.6;2.8

COACH Jen Brown (15-53 in third season at Queens and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Queens

51.3;Points for;60.0

61.2;Points against;66.2

-2.1Rebound margin;-5.7

-0.7;Turnover margin;+0.5

36.6;FG pct.;37.1

22.4;3-pt. pct.;26.6

65.0;FT pct.;67.1

CHALK TALK This is UCA's first-ever meeting with Queens and the lone matchup between the schools this season. ... UCA Coach Sanra Rushing made her return to in-game coaching Thursday. ... Queens guard Alexandria Johnson is a graduate of eStem in Little Rock. ... UCA's Randrea Wright is averaging 11.2 points per game in conference play.

-- Sam Lane