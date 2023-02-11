Unlikely rescues offer fleeting moments of joy





ISKENDERUN, Turkey -- Unlikely rescues, coming so long after Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings, offered fleeting moments of joy Friday amid a catastrophe that has killed nearly 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless.

Six relatives that huddled in a small air pocket, a teenager that grew so thirsty he drank his own urine and two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers to free them. They were among more than a dozen people pulled out of the rubble alive Friday after spending over four days trapped in frigid darkness following the disaster that struck Turkey and Syria.

In the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, a crowd chanted "God is great!" as Haci Kilinc and his wife, Raziye, were carried on stretchers to a waiting ambulance.

"You've been working so many hours, God bless you!" a relative of the couple told one of their saviors.

One rescue worker said Kilinc had been joking with crew members while still trapped beneath the rubble, trying to boost their morale.

Two hours earlier in Kahramanmaras, the city closest to the epicenter, rescuers embraced and chanted their thanks to God after pulling a man from his collapsed home.

In Adiyaman, a hard-hit city of more than a quarter-million people, rescuers and onlookers suppressed their joy so as not to frighten Yagiz Komsu as he emerged from the debris, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live.

To distract him, the 4-year-old was given a jelly bean.

Teams later rescued his 27-year-old mother, Ayfer Komsu, who had a broken rib. But the flurry of dramatic rescues could not obscure the devastation spread across a border region that is home to more than 13.5 million people.

Entire neighborhoods of high-rises have been reduced to rubble, and the quake has already killed more people than Japan's Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, with many more bodies yet to be recovered and counted.

Relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Korkut from a basement in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicenter. He had been trapped for 94 hours, forced to drink his own urine to survive.

"Thank God you arrived," he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

For one of the rescuers, identified only as Yasemin, Adnan's survival hit home hard.

"I have a son just like you," she told him after giving him a warm hug. "I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. ... I was trying to get you out."

Elsewhere, HaberTurk television said rescuers had identified nine people trapped inside the remains of a high-rise apartment block in Iskenderun and pulled out six of them, including a woman who waved at onlookers as she was being carried away on a stretcher.

The building was only 600 feet from the Mediterranean Sea and narrowly avoided being flooded when the earthquake sent water surging into the city center. Video of another rescue effort in Kahramanmaras showed an emergency worker playing a pop song on his cellphone to distract the two teenage sisters as they waited to be freed.

The crowd shouted "God is great!" after she was brought out.

There were still more stories. A German team said it worked for more than 50 hours to free a woman from a collapsed house in Kirikhan.

A trapped woman could be heard speaking to a team trying to dig her out in video broadcast by HaberTurk television. She told her would-be rescuers that she had given up hope of being found -- and prayed to be put to sleep because she was so cold.

The station did not say where the operation was taking place.

ODDS DWINDLE TO FIND SURVIVORS

Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the odds of finding more survivors were quickly waning.

Death loomed everywhere. Morgues and cemeteries were overwhelmed, and bodies wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps lay in the streets of some cities.

Turkey's disaster-management agency said more than 20,200 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkey, with more than 80,000 injured.

More than 3,500 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to nearly 24,000.

Temperatures remained below freezing across the large region, and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.

The flow of aid has also been hampered because the border crossing used by humanitarian convoys, known as Bab al-Hawa, is the only route approved by the United Nations to reach the opposition-held region in northwestern Syria.

On Thursday, the first significant delivery of aid crossed into the opposition-held region -- six trucks carrying shelter material and nonfood items. The International Organization for Migration said the initial shipment could meet the needs of "at least 5,000 people."

Laden with food and shelter materials, 14 more trucks entered the same area Friday. But it was a small consolation to the war-ravaged enclave, home to millions of Syrians who have been displaced by more than a decade of fighting.

The United States was among the dozens of nations that moved to help Turkey, including through its military. A team from the U.S. European Command arrived at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, Gen. Christopher Cavoli said Friday in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States had sent more than 150 search and rescue personnel to Turkey and U.S. helicopters were helping "to reach areas that would otherwise be difficult to access."

The U.N. emergency fund released $25 million for aid Friday, in addition to $25 million authorized earlier this week. The U.N. food agency called Friday for the opening of more border crossing points between Turkey and Syria to facilitate the flow of relief.

The U.N. humanitarian chief said Friday that he was on his way to visit parts of Turkey and Syria most devastated by the quake. The official, Martin Griffiths, will visit the cities of Aleppo and Damascus in Syria, along with Gaziantep in Turkey, over the weekend, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In many of the hardest-hit areas in Turkey, a chaotic atmosphere prevailed. Turkey has imposed a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces affected.

Also Friday, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party declared a cease-fire in its separatist insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, including some areas affected by the quake.

Hundreds of thousands have already watched homes or family members vanish beneath the rubble in a matter of days.

As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have lost their homes because of the earthquake, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

"For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis," said Sivanka Dhanapala, the agency's representative in Syria, citing economic turmoil, the pandemic and now the earthquake and blizzards.

"A number of our own staff are sleeping outside their homes because they are worried about the structural damage to their homes," he said in Damascus. "This is just a microcosm of what is happening throughout the affected areas."

Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkey's minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum. Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said more than 1 million people were being housed in temporary shelters.

Engineers suggested that the scale of the devastation was partly explained by lax enforcement of building codes.

Information for this article was contributed by Justin Spike, Ghaith Alsayed, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Robert Badendieck, Mehmet Guzel, Emrah Gurel, Yakup Paksoy, Suzan Fraser, Bassem Mroue, Abby Sewell, Salar Salim, Hogir al-Abdo and David Rising of The Associated Press and by Cora Engelbrecht, Hwaida Saad and Raja Abdulrahim of The New York Times.

A rescuer with a sniffer dog searches in a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



Rescue teams search for people as an excavator removes debris from a destroyed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



People sit by the debris of their collapsed house in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)



Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)



Rescue workers search for bodies and earthquake survivors on a collapsed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkey’s minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



Rescue teams use a crane to rescue Nur Bayraktar in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, late Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)







Survivors bury loved ones Friday in hard-hit Adiyaman, Turkey. (AP/Emrah Gurel)







A crane removes debris from destroyed buildings Friday in Antakya in southeastern Turkey as rescuers continue the search for survivors. (AP/Hussein Malla)











