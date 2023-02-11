Ward woman dies in two-car wreck

A Ward woman was killed Monday morning in a crash in rural Lonoke County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Evia Dean, 71, was driving east on Mount Tabor Road in a 2000 Ford when she failed to halt at a stop sign at the intersection of Arkansas 31 about 8:55 a.m. and the Ford was struck by a 2021 Jeep on the highway, the report says.

The driver of the Jeep was unhurt, but Dean died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.