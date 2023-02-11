Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ward woman dies in two-car wreck

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:23 a.m.

A Ward woman was killed Monday morning in a crash in rural Lonoke County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Evia Dean, 71, was driving east on Mount Tabor Road in a 2000 Ford when she failed to halt at a stop sign at the intersection of Arkansas 31 about 8:55 a.m. and the Ford was struck by a 2021 Jeep on the highway, the report says.

The driver of the Jeep was unhurt, but Dean died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Ward woman dies in two-car wreck

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT