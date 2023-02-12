A point-by-point response from ASU

Robert Steinbuch's column in the Perspective section of Jan. 29 contains gross inaccuracies, accusations of illegalities/wrongdoings, and omission of his direct involvement in a lawsuit against Arkansas State University. A factual review of what he wrote follows:

1. "Arkansas State University in Jonesboro handed over the highly lucrative right to sell alcohol ... to a corporation called Cobblestone Good Guild (aka NEA Sports Club)."

A nonprofit corporation is required in a dry county such as Craighead to obtain an alcohol permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Division and to serve alcohol. All profits generated by NEA Sports Club are contributed to the Red Wolves Foundation (RWF) for the exclusive benefit of A-State Athletics. NEA Sports Club board members and members receive no compensation whatsoever.

2. "Cobblestone raked in over $750,000 in pure profit--net revenue after taxes. That's a return on investment of 1 million percent. In a real business, an ROI of 20 to 30 percent is considered great. But this situation is more surreal than real."

Steinbuch asked the university for records of "how much revenue is taken in, presumably by Cobblestone, in alcohol sales on ASU's campus." We provided a report from Sodexo and NEA Sports Club showing $788,950 in total net revenue after taxes from 2015 through October 2022. One would also erroneously infer from his column that the $750,000 is annual profit when it's neither annual nor profit.

Then he asked us for "gross revenues." The university provided information showing gross sales of $913,233 and detailed the beer, wine and mixed drink taxes paid.

NEA Sports Club contracts with Sodexo, which is the university's food and beverage vendor, for all alcohol service operations. Sodexo purchases inventory and equipment, employs service staff, and handles all sales transactions.

The university has no records showing "pure profit" or "profit" from alcohol sales, so the $750,000 and entire premise for Steinbuch's first four paragraphs are flat wrong. To determine "profit," one would have to know and calculate cost of goods sold (alcohol products), Sodexo's labor costs, equipment costs, supplies, insurance, and annual permit fees incurred by Sodexo and NEA Sports Club.

The university did not possess these expense records, but we requested a report from NEA Sports Club after the column was published. From 2015-2022, NEA Sports Club has received $357,460 in revenue from Sodexo, paid $152,500 to the Red Wolves Foundation, and incurred insurance, licensing, office and legal expenses of $196,151. That results in $8,809 collective operating balance during an eight-year span--a far cry from the $750,000 annual "pure profit" Steinbuch erroneously declared.

Again, any cash proceeds generated by NEA Sports Club and its 100 percent uncompensated board are ultimately distributed to the Red Wolves Foundation for the exclusive benefit of A-State athletics.

3. "The private corporation Cobblestone is somehow located on ASU's campus, at First National Bank Basketball Arena, the first swill-selling location listed above. That seems rather odd. Can I get space on ASU's campus along with a sweetheart deal for $10 a year allowing me to sell all the hot dogs and pizza at the football games?"

The Cobblestone/NEA Sports Club address is the same address as the Red Wolves Foundation, and it has actually moved to offices on Alumni Boulevard. Red Wolves Foundation rents office space from the university. NEA Sports Club exists for the exclusive benefit of Red Wolves Foundation, which supports the university.

4. "The ASU-Cobblestone contract says that all of ASU's venues at which Cobblestone sells liquor 'shall be used for the purpose of a private club.' So every game, concert, and fair at ASU are private-club events? But private clubs aren't open to the public. In fact, they're legally entitled to discriminate. Does ASU have a list of members? Does it intend to keep non-members out?"

No one has ever been denied access to public events and concerts at these A-State facilities because of the existence of the Cobblestone agreement.

That said, the facilities used by NEA Sports Club are managed in accordance with state and federal law and university rules and regulations, which include those regulations promulgated by the ABC.

5. "ASU currently excludes gun owners with the highest concealed-carry license from its venues based solely on the Cobblestone contract. While ASU agrees that normally it couldn't prohibit Enhanced Concealed Carry Licensees (ECCLs) from bringing guns on campus pursuant to a statute titled Concealed Handguns in a University, ASU illegally relies on the Cobblestone contract to keep ECCLs out of its arenas."

Steinbuch accuses A-State of acting "illegally" without even acknowledging that he represents a party with an active case against A-State over the firearm prohibition in First National Bank Arena.

Attorneys Chris Corbitt and Robert Steinbuch filed a lawsuit in Craighead County Circuit Court on Nov. 1, 2022, seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief. The case alleges that Corbitt, who has an Enhanced Concealed Carry License, should be allowed to carry a concealed firearm into FNB Arena at A-State.

The university is being represented in the case by the Arkansas attorney general. The attorney general has argued that the firearm prohibition is authorized by unambiguous Arkansas law. The case is currently pending in Craighead County Circuit Court and no decision has been rendered at this time.

Steinbuch also suggests that A-State has used the Cobblestone agreement as a way to circumvent the campus carry law. This is simply false. The alcohol permit took effect and Cobblestone began operations in 2015. The campus carry law took effect in 2017.

6. "According to ASU, Arkansans' gun rights--passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor--simply evaporate because ASU decided to contract with locals who sell swill to students. ... That's why ASU's attempts to contract around citizens' gun rights represents just the tip of the infringement iceberg."

There was no effort to "contract around" citizens' gun rights. The alcohol permit took effect and Cobblestone began operations in 2015. The campus carry law took effect in 2017. The lawsuit filed by Corbitt and Steinbuch was filed in 2022.

7. "A few years ago, ASU shut down a table set up to by an ASU student, Ashlyn Hoggard, to solicit members for Charlie Kirk's conservative group Turning Point USA, because Hoggard wasn't in a 'free-speech' zone. ... So state Sen. Dan Sullivan penned a campus free-speech bill. ASU opposed the legislation. The bill passed anyway and serves as a national model."

In 2019, members of the General Assembly wished to address public accessibility to all outdoor campus spaces for members of the campus community. Arkansas State did not oppose the legislation, and Steinbuch's statement indicating otherwise is false.

8. "Last session, Sullivan introduced a bill to modestly enhance his campus free-speech law by guaranteeing everyone--including conservatives--free speech inside campus facilities, where it's most under attack. ASU again opposed. (See a pattern?)"

In 2021, A-State opposed SB 191, which departed from longstanding First Amendment law and existing employment practices and standards. It also departed from the 2019 FORUM Act and the practices of other states, which passed similar laws applying to outdoor spaces.

Students paying for educational services have the right to be educated without unlawful disruptions. At the time, the drafters of the 2019 FORUM Act legislation accomplished this balance. The 2021 legislation did not.

9. "I'm sure they'll find time to pop into the hearing from their balconied-penthouse offices overlooking the Capitol."

The ASU System Office leases space in a state-owned building.

Jeff Hankins is vice president for strategic communications and economic development for the Arkansas State University System.