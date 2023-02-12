Alabama State edges UAPB 74-71

Late-game heroics are not yet the Golden Lions' thing.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team lost its third straight game Saturday, and each defeat was determined by 4 or fewer points.

Alabama State University needed all of Alex Anderson's 29 points to escape H.O. Clemmons Arena with a 74-71 win. Anderson, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, overcame committing eight turnovers in helping the Hornets (8-17, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) earn the season sweep over the Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6), who were tied for fourth in the conference going into Saturday.

The Lions were just coming off a 3-point loss to Alcorn State University and 4-point double-overtime defeat to Jackson State University.

Kylen Milton led UAPB with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Chris Greene totaled 14 points and 7 rebounds and Shaun Doss Jr., the SWAC's leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, had 12 points.

Doss took the last shot after Anderson made one of two free throws with 18.7 seconds left. Doss settled for an attempt just inside the 3-point arc, and Ismael Plet grabbed the rebound, only for his kick-out pass to be deflected by the Hornets as time expired.

Caleb Stokes also had 12 points in the loss.

Costly mistakes in the second half might have come back to haunt the Lions, who had scored 10 unanswered points to take a 51-49 lead. Jordan O'Neal made a dunk with 9:57 remaining and was pushed from behind by Stokes, earning the backup center a technical foul. Duane Posey's technical free throws gave the Hornets a 53-51 lead at that point.

With 8:23 left, Milton was whistled for an intentional foul, sending Roland McCoy to the line to make two of two and pad Alabama State's lead to 60-57. UAPB tied the game at 69-all with 3:44 left, but never regained the lead.

Doss scored UAPB's first nine points of the second half and single-handedly outscored Alabama State 9-2 to take a 41-37 lead.

Anderson's big game filled a huge void left by Isaiah Range, the Hornets' leading scorer who broke his tibia and fibula in a game last Saturday and is out for the season.

Kendal Parker and O'Neal each scored 11 for the Hornets.

The Lions made just 16 of 23 free throws (69.6%), led by Milton's 8-for-9 clip. They were 24 for 56 (42.9%) from the floor, making seven of 21 3-pointers.

The Hornets shot 24 for 49 (49%) from the floor, including 7 for 19 from the arc, and hit 19 of 24 free throws (79.2%).

UAPB will host Alabama A&M University at 7:30 p.m. Monday.