• Jissel Esparza Saucedo of Jonesboro has been selected to serve as editor in chief of the Arkansas Law Review for the 2023-24 academic year at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She will be the first person of color in the history of the publication to serve in this position. Esparza, a second-year student at the University of Arkansas School of Law, has served as an extern at Walmart Inc. in the tax department, as the fundraising director of the Women's Law Student Association and treasurer of the student chapter of the Animal Legal Defense Fund. She is a member of the law school's Anti-Racism Anti-Bias Task Force and was selected as the inaugural Mitchell Williams Legal Diversity Fellow. In her role as Fellow, Esparza works directly with the law school's director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to foster a culture of inclusion through mentorship, recruitment and programming.

• Nakeia Jones, a senior at Conway High School, has won the Ryan James "RJ" Edgmon Memorial Scholarship. She plans to study music production in college. The scholarship aims to honor the life of Ryan James "RJ" Edgmon of Huntsville by supporting students in Arkansas who are pursuing higher education.

• Kenley Money, director of information systems architecture for the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, has been elected board chairman of the National Association of Health Data Organizations for 2023. Money, an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement employee since 2010, leads the data team and oversees administration of the Arkansas All-Payer Claims Database, a repository of health data created as part of the legislatively established Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative. National Association of Health Data Organizations is a national nonprofit membership and educational association dedicated to improving health care data collection and use.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

