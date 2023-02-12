Arkansas women 1,600 team second at Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE -- Junior Britton Wilson ran 50.59 seconds on the third leg of the University of Arkansas' 1,600-meter relay team Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center as the Razorbacks had the top time of 3:28.43 among collegiate teams at the Tyson Invitational indoor track and field event.

Wilson ran the fastest leg in the relay.

Arkansas took second behind a team of professionals calling themselves Hurdle Mechanic, who won the relay in 3:28.37.

The Razorbacks' relay also included Aaliyah Pyatt (52.83) and Ashanti Denton (53.08) on the second and third legs and Joanne Reid on the anchor (51.93).

Florida took third (3:31.76) with Iowa (3:33.00) and LSU (3:33.48) also in the top five.

"It was fun. We just had the mindset to go out there and compete," Wilson, the SEC outdoor champion in the 400 hurdles, said in an Arkansas news release. "That's what I had on my mind, go compete and have fun. I wasn't really focused on anything else."

Wilson, who didn't compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic last weekend because of illness, ran 51.14 in the 400 on Friday night at the Tyson Invitational.

"It was good, and I'm not too disappointed with the time," Wilson said. "I think I felt a little upset with how I felt during the race, just coming back off from being sick.

"So it was definitely an adjustment kind of feeling how my body was getting back into racing. I felt good, and it was a great weekend."

Nickisha Pryce led the Razorbacks in the 200 with a sixth-place finish in a personal-best 23.22 that is 10th on Arkansas' all-time list.

Sydney Billington cleared 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the high jump to take fourth for Arkansas.

Arkansas' Lainey Quandt took third in the 800 in 2:06.35.

In men's competition at the Tyson Invitational, Razorbacks Jordan West (65-9 3/4) and Roje Stona (career-best 64-7 3/4) took third and fourth in the shot put.

At the Husky Classic on Friday night in Seattle, Arkansas senior Lauren Gregory ran the 3,000 in 9:00.05 to take fifth.

The Razorbacks will host the Arkansas Qualifier on next Friday, then compete at the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Center.