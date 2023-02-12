Arkansas women set record as they lock up Missouri at home

FAYETTEVILLE — After an upset loss at Vanderbilt on Thursday, Mike Neighbors said the biggest fix his University of Arkansas women’s basketball team needed had nothing to do with X’s and O’s.

His team was lacking confidence, something the sixth-year Razorback coach said was of utmost importance to solve.

On Sunday afternoon inside Walton Arena, it appeared his team gained a little back.

Arkansas (19-8, 6-6 SEC) held Missouri to 33 points, the fewest an SEC team has ever scored against the Razorbacks, and cruised to a 61-33 win in front a home crowd of 4,492. It matched the fewest points the Tigers have ever scored in their 48 years of playing basketball.

“I think the easy thing for us to do after the Vandy game [would have been] to sulk and not face anything, then come out today and play bad again.” said Arkansas senior guard Makayla Daniels, who scored 11 points. “But we chose to do the hard thing, which is get in [the gym], communicate with each other what we think we were struggling with, and hold ourselves accountable. I would say the past two practices have probably been the best practices we've had all season.”

Missouri (15-10, 4-8 SEC) had no players score in double figures and shot 28% from the floor. The Razorbacks scored 24 points off 22 turnovers forced.

“This group responded,” Neighbors said. “Again, I'm going to have to go back and look [at film], but I can't help but think we played better. I can't help but think it looked like we played harder.”

Chrissy Carr knocked down 5 of 7 three-pointers en route to leading Arkansas with 18 points. The Syracuse transfer said the Razorbacks were reminded by Neighbors this week what they can do when they play together.

“Nabes told us after the Vanderbilt game … we're not a different team,” Carr said “We are the same team that started off the season [13-0]. We are the same players. The only thing that's different is the confidence that we instill in ourselves and the confidence that we instill in our work ethic in what we have done to get here.”

Missouri scored the game’s first two points, but after Erynn Barnum made a layup to put Arkansas ahead 4-2 with 7:38 left in the first quarter, the Razorbacks never trailed again.

In the first half, the Tigers were rattled by the defensive pressure applied by Arkansas. Neighbors’ team owned an 31-13 halftime advantage and looked like they were “having fun” again.

“I think when our defense is good, our offense finds its way,” Neighbors said. “We were closer again to having good balance — a lot of people near double figures. ... But, you know, I'll throw the box score away and I'll just think back to the things that we did this week that helped our kids gain some confidence.”

His team didn’t relent on defense after intermission, holding Mizzou to just five third-quarter points. Carr heated up from distance in the second half, making four of her three-pointers in the frame, and never let the Tigers creep back into the game.

“I’ve got teammates that are willing to uplift me,” Carr said. “Like there's not one shot that if I'm hesitant on, Mak[ayla] is quick to tell me, ‘Hey, you’ve got to just shoot it. Got to knock it down.’ So it's nice whenever I'm letting it go out of my hands that I know that my teammates are just as confident that it's going to go in.”

Arkansas is scheduled to host Tennessee, which is third place in the SEC, at 6 p.m. Thursday.