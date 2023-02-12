Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Lisa L. Kirkpatrick, 15210 W. Azalea Drive, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMA Agnes Gann-Mitchell, 3800 Blossom Lane, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Tanner Lewis, 6492 Ark. 319 West, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Kimberly Mullen, 1317 W. Union, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Nicholas G. Garrett, 127 Robin St., Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alicia D. Garrett, 127 Robin St., Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Melanie Ann Frahm, 104 Riveria Cove, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Zachary Alan Pringle, 7698 Zuber Road, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michelle Rhodes, 2724 Richland Hills, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Raymond Well Smith, 2122 North Circle Drive, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Christopher A. Perry, 16235 Ark. 5, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lindsay C. Perry, 16235 Ark. 5, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Danai Kanjanakaset, 2065 Keathley Drive, #725, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cody Allen Valley, 208-01 Grand Trunk Road, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Barry Walter Williamson, 11 Sagebrush, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Jean Williamson, 11 Sagebrush, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Angela Wilson, 1020 Clarence Drive, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rachel Leanne Meachum, 36 Eaglebrook Drive, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tammy Settles, 1310 Josita Circle, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
DRASCO Connie Sue Albrecht, P.O. Box 42, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Dale Raymond Reynolds, P.O. Box 11433, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Angela Reed Reynolds, PO Box 11433, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
ELKINS Alissa Rae Oxford, 14360 Goshen Tuttle Road, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Jeremy Allen Hillis, 203 Pamela Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Janet Dean Pickle, 1701 N. Lewis Ave., Apt #22, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Sunil Gude, 8805 S. 28th St. Apt 8, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Pamela Crum, 5200 S. U St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stuart Ray O'Neal, 4200 N. Sixth St., Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Devin C. Williams, 19868 Meadow Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREEN FOREST Carl D. McGehee, 327 CR 835, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kathryn A McGehee, 327 CR 835, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
HAZEN Cody Wood, 2081 Ark. 11, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS David Linn, 2301 Pangburn Road, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Glenda M. Hargis, 1049 Wilburn Road, Apt. A6, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tyler Lee Grantham, 170 Hazel, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Austin Diane Armstrong, 170 Hazel, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Elizabeth Turner Wills, 26501 Pine Ridge Road, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
HORATIO Casey Dirickson, 210 Frog Level Road, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Joyce Elaine Scoggins, 134 Hamilton Dairy, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
J Crew Property Management, LLC, 1635 Higdon Ferry Road, Suite C, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 11.
Brandon Lee Driver, 121 Pops Place, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mark Lehmann, 2254 West Sheets Trail, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael Andrew Martinez, 106 Harvard St., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jonathon Whittamore, 2751 Malvern Ave. Lot 1, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOUSTON Analee Patterson, 125 Pine Valley Loop, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Marcia Earthelee Daniel, 1600 S. JP Wright Loop Road, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nathaniel Daniel, 1600 S. JP Wright Loop Road, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Rae Hawkins, 3007 Hines Drive, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
JESSIEVILLE Stormy M. Howard, 752 Spears Circle, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
JOINER Mara Kailyn Vaughn, 1834 W. Ark. 118, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Dana Sean Lamel, 900 Gloucester Drive, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA Richard G. Bernard, 154 Graham Road, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer K. Bernard, 154 Graham Road, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
KINGSLAND Christopher Andrew Jones, 530 Obanion Road, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
LINCOLN David Warner, 749 Applegate Lane, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Roneca J. Williams, 5709 W. 59th St., Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rodney Cummings, 18805 Congo Ferndale, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Josh J. Cox, 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeanette Aubley Fearson, 11901 Pleasant Ridge Road 613, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shelly Bailey, 7405 Grace Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kendall Ford, 1723 S. Frank St., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gregory E. Jones, 19901 Karen Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gayla A. Jones, 19901 Karen Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nya Lockett, 3013 Tatum St., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Forga, 4611 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Zanquisha Binion, 5801 Dreher Lane, Apt. 39, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nasirah E. Younger, 1524 W. 23rd St., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Laron C. Hudson, 33 Barbara Drive, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Glenn L. McJoy Jr., 1700 Sanford Drive, Apt. 1, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
LOCUST GROVE Terry Lynn Hudson, 20 Loop Road, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Amanda Shepherd, 1755 Ark. 15 North, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARVELL Nicholas Davis, 208 Roosevelt, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gail Davis, 208 Roosevelt, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
MC NEIL Terry Wayne Kelley, 453 Eades St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Melia Barnett, 113 East Oakland St., Apt E, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Robert Smith, 503 Walnut St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Robert Eugene Crabtree, 1417 Mine St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Cratessa Phillips, 6001 Meadowbrook Lane, Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Christy A. Kyzer, 1004 W. 50th St., Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
Robin D. Hunt, 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Dennis Kinley, 130 Stokes Road, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Leona Allison, 130 Stokes Road, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael Glenn White, 3401 Beechnut Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tresa Jane White, 3401 Beechnut Drive, Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Robert Brown, 3611 S. Virginia St., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Demetrich Lakesia Brown, 3611 S. Virginia St., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Susie E. Robinson, P.O. Box 9858, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharhonda M. Freeman, 1805 TL Kimbrell Drive, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
PLEASANT PLAINS Leigha Rochelle Roberson, 34 Main St., Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
Timothy Lance Roberson, 34 Main St., Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
PRESCOTT Ryan O'Neal, 1925 Ark. 24 East, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
Crickett O'Neal, 1925 Ark. 24 East, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
RECTOR Michael Wayne Saunders, 105 Weber St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jessie Nichole Saunders, 105 Weber St., Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Kelly Diane Leonard, P.O. Box 98, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Kimberly Wise Scott, 1402 W. Pine St., Feb. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Grace Cooperwood, 2100 Jonathan Lane, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Caceia Anita Coleman, 108 Pineview Ave., Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Haley S. McGrew, 509 West Worchester, Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Lydia I. Torres, 518 Mountain View Ave., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Jimmy McCauley, 7532 Mark St., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Debbie McCauley, 7532 Mark St., Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
THORNTON Jaslie Jaquian Jimerson, P.O. Box 1, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Jackie Lynn Simpson, 11497 Oak Donick Lane, Feb. 6, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Jeffrey Steven Yeager, 2011 North Hills Blvd., Feb. 2, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Eric Plum, 3030 Koller Trail, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Kimberly Kai Barton, 32 Duncan Lane, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALDO Jaderrick Deleon Gibson, 275 Columbia Road, Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARREN Leigh Ashley Massie, 413 W. Elm, Feb. 5, 2023, Chapter 13.