Best-sellers

Fiction

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

2. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

3. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES by Ana Reyes. Seven years after witnessing her best friend drop dead, Maya returns to her Berkshires hometown to piece together what happened.

4. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. After her father is murdered, Jenny Wolf becomes the head of a powerful family in California.

5. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

6. HOW TO SELL A HAUNTED HOUSE by Grady Hendrix. After her parents die, Louise encounters more than she expected in dealing with the family home.

7. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

8. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

9. HELL BENT by Leigh Bardugo. The second book in the Alex Stern series. Alex risks her future at Lethe and Yale to get Darlington out of purgatory.

10. THE CABINET OF DR. LENG by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. The 21st book in the Pendergast series. Constance Greene travels back in time to prevent the deaths of her siblings.

Nonfiction

1. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

2. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

3. NEVER GIVE AN INCH by Mike Pompeo. The former secretary of state gives his account of his time serving under President Trump, with a focus on an America First approach.

4. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

5. THE NAZI CONSPIRACY by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. The story of a Nazi plot to kill President Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

6. STRAIGHT SHOOTER by Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN analyst recounts the highs and lows of his life and career.

7. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

8. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

9. SURRENDER by Bono. The lead singer of Irish rock band U2 offers details of his life, career and activism.

10. THE BILL OF OBLIGATIONS by Richard Haass. The president of the Council on Foreign Relations makes his case for what he considers obligations for American citizens.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. STOLEN FOCUS by Johann Harin. Potential causes for diminishing attention spans and how corporations might raid our attention for profit.

5. THE JANUARY 6TH REPORT by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Source: The New York Times