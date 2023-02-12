Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo coming to Fayetteville Town Center

Black-owned business expo set

The fifth annual Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Feb. 25 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The expo's mission is to provide a physical and digital platform for more than 60 Black-owned businesses in the region.

Tyson Foods tops Fortune's list

Tyson Foods ranks first on Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the food production category for the seventh consecutive year. The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

Washington Regional lauded for care

The Arkansas Department of Health recently recognized Washington Regional Medical Center for adherence to defect-free stroke care measures with the highest achievement possible, a Diamond award. Washington Regional is the only hospital in Northwest Arkansas and one of only two Comprehensive Stroke Centers in the state to be recognized in the Diamond category.

