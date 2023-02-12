Boateng looking at several SEC schools





Little Rock Central junior 5-star prospect basketball Annor Boateng has officially visited one SEC school and three more appear to have a chance to host him for visits, including the University of Arkansas.

"We haven't made any official dates to go yet. We have been possibly planning to make an official visit to Missouri and also possibly visit LSU, too," Boateng said. "And also possibly Arkansas too, since it's close by."

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, officially visited Auburn in January when the Tigers played the Hogs.

He said he enjoyed the Auburn campus and spending time with Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl and assistant coach Wes Flanigan, who played at Little Rock Parkview.

"He's an Arkansas native, so he's like able to keep it personable and I connect with him," Boateng said of Flanigan. "The whole staff and even the players told me that Coach BP pushes everybody. Like he won't put you in a position not to succeed. He also tries to have a big rotation. The overall experience there was a pretty great."

Prospects can take five official visits during their junior year and five more starting Aug. 1 of their senior year.

"I'm looking to make a decision probably at the end of like summerish like the beginning of my senior year," Boateng said.

As of now, a fifth visit is up in the air.

"I haven't decided on a possible fifth visit yet," he said.

Missouri Coach Dennis Gate's program also intrigues Boateng, he said.

"I feel like their program is a healthy environment, and they try and make themselves like a family," Boateng said. "Everybody is connected over there. The coaching staff, the players and even the head coach Gates, [I] feel like they're very personable people. They treat you like family. It's like an environment that really builds on getting each other better basically."

On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 8 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. Boateng plays for the Arkansas Hawks during the spring and summer on the Adidas circuit.

He recently surpassed 1,000 career points at Central. Before this week, he was averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

A pervious relationship with an LSU assistant coach motivates Boateng to check out the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

"I really haven't got to talk to many of the coaches, I only talk mainly to Cody Toppert over there," Boateng said. "I talked to him even when he was at Memphis. Based on him, I can tell they put in a lot of work and they strive to be better every day. He even sends me film on Friday. It's called film Friday, film of different NBA players.

"Even before making a decision to go a visit he's been trying to help me improve my game. .... It will be great if I get to meet more of the staff. Just based off him I can tell the people are really good."

Boateng also said he likes Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman's energy and has been impressed how the Hogs have done without guard Nick Smith and forward Trevon Brazile for most of the season.

"I watched the last part of the Kentucky game," he said. "They did a really good job of closing out. I feel like Coach Muss especially this year has managed very well even after losing like two star players. They've been able to manage themselves and pick up the pace really well."

Musselman and staff are known to be aggressive recruiters. Boateng said he hears from Musselman, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr., assistant Gus Argenal and others from the staff.

"They've been sending me the games and even be in contact when I'm about to have my games, too," Boateng said. "Ronnie Brewer hits me up sometimes. Muss will send a message. Argenal will send a message here or there. So they keep in contact a lot and I really appreciate their interest in me."

Boateng said more staff members from the Razorbacks reach out to him than other schools.

"They have a larger staff that keeps in contact with me, so I feel like I'm more involved with more of the staff ," Boateng said. "That's what really separates them from the rest because I have more contact with the assistant coaches to even the head coach."

He said his college decision will come down to relationships and a school's plan to help him develop.

"I think it will come with time getting to know them better," Boateng said of a school's coaching staff. "Basically seeing what they have in store for me. What they have planned out for me. I guess seeing the steps they're going to give me to follow my pathway where I want to go and who I want to be when I get there. That's probably what it's going to wind down to. Also academics is also a part."

Annor Boateng






