Boys standings

Conference standings
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Jonesboro;7-1;22-3
Little Rock Central;6-2;21-5
Cabot;5-4;17-7
North Little Rock;5-4;16-7
Bryant;4-5;19-8
Conway;4-5;15-10
Little Rock Southwest;0-10;4-16
6A-WEST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Bentonville West;12-1;23-2
Springdale Har-Ber;10-3;18-6
Bentonville;9-4;19-6
Springdale;8-4;19-7
Fayetteville;7-5;17-8
Fort Smith Northside;6-7;15-12
Rogers Heritage;2-10;6-19
Rogers;1-11;6-17
Fort Smith Southside;1-11;5-19
5A-CENTRAL
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Maumelle;10-2;17-10
Vilonia;7-3;19-7
Sylvan Hills;7-3;14-10
Little Rock Parkview;7-4;14-12
Little Rock Catholic;4-7;11-13
Jacksonville;3-7;12-14
Beebe;3-7;7-17
eStem;1-9;12-19
5A-EAST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Marion;10-0;21-6
Nettleton;8-2;19-6
Searcy;5-5;15-10
Paragould;5-5;11-14
Greene Co. Tech;4-6;20-7
Valley View;4-6;7-12
West Memphis;3-7;6-19
Batesville;1-9;5-21
5A-SOUTH
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Pine Bluff;13-0;19-6
Hot Springs;10-2;16-7
Lake Hamilton;9-3;21-4
Sheridan;7-5;16-8
White Hall;7-6;16-12
Benton;4-8;13-12
Hot Springs Lakeside;4-8;9-12
El Dorado;2-11;5-20
Texarkana;0-12;3-14
5A-WEST
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Siloam Springs;8-2;16-8
Harrison;7-3;17-8
Russellville;6-4;18-7
Van Buren;6-4;15-11
Greenbrier;6-4;12-12
Mountain Home;4-6;13-13
Alma;2-8;4-19
Greenwood;1-9;6-18
4A-1
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Farmington;14-0;30-0
Huntsville;11-3;17-9
Pea Ridge;10-4;19-10
Berryville;9-5;21-8
Gravette;5-9;16-12
Prairie Grove;4-10;8-17
Shiloh Christian;3-11;4-23
Gentry;0-14;3-20
4A-3
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Blytheville;16-0;27-1
Brookland;14-2;22-5
Forrest City;11-5;19-11
Highland;9-7;21-9
Southside Batesville;7-9;11-14
Pocahontas;4-12;8-17
Trumann;4-12;8-18
Jonesboro Westside;3-13;7-16
Wynne;4-12;4-17
4A-4
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Dardanelle;15-1;25-4
Morrilton;13-3;20-7
Fountain Lake;11-5;19-7
Pottsville;9-7;13-11
Ozark;8-8;12-14
Subiaco Academy;7-9;10-15
Waldron;6-10;18-10
Clarksville;2-14;4-20
Mena;1-15;4-22
4A-5
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Little Rock Christian;13-1;19-7
Joe T. Robinson;12-2;17-8
Clinton;11-3;18-9
Lonoke;7-8;12-13
Bauxite;6-8;13-11
Little Rock Hall;6-8;9-17
Pulaski Academy;5-9;7-14
Heber Springs;3-10;8-13
LISA Academy West;0-15;1-17
4A-7
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Magnolia;12-0;19-1
Camden Fairview;8-4;13-6
Hope;7-5;11-10
Nashville;7-5;10-11
Arkadelphia;6-6;14-9
Ashdown;6-6;9-10
Malvern;2-10;5-14
De Queen;0-12;5-18
4A-8
TEAM;CONF.;ALL
Watson Chapel;12-0;22-7
Mills;10-2;16-10
Warren;7-4;9-7
Stuttgart;7-5;13-7
Monticello;7-5;9-15
Star City;2-10;9-16
Crossett;1-10;5-21
Hamburg;1-11;4-15
NOTE Email any record discrepancies to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.