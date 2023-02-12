Sections
Boys standings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:03 a.m.

Conference standings

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Jonesboro;7-1;22-3

Little Rock Central;6-2;21-5

Cabot;5-4;17-7

North Little Rock;5-4;16-7

Bryant;4-5;19-8

Conway;4-5;15-10

Little Rock Southwest;0-10;4-16

6A-WEST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Bentonville West;12-1;23-2

Springdale Har-Ber;10-3;18-6

Bentonville;9-4;19-6

Springdale;8-4;19-7

Fayetteville;7-5;17-8

Fort Smith Northside;6-7;15-12

Rogers Heritage;2-10;6-19

Rogers;1-11;6-17

Fort Smith Southside;1-11;5-19

5A-CENTRAL

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Maumelle;10-2;17-10

Vilonia;7-3;19-7

Sylvan Hills;7-3;14-10

Little Rock Parkview;7-4;14-12

Little Rock Catholic;4-7;11-13

Jacksonville;3-7;12-14

Beebe;3-7;7-17

eStem;1-9;12-19

5A-EAST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Marion;10-0;21-6

Nettleton;8-2;19-6

Searcy;5-5;15-10

Paragould;5-5;11-14

Greene Co. Tech;4-6;20-7

Valley View;4-6;7-12

West Memphis;3-7;6-19

Batesville;1-9;5-21

5A-SOUTH

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Pine Bluff;13-0;19-6

Hot Springs;10-2;16-7

Lake Hamilton;9-3;21-4

Sheridan;7-5;16-8

White Hall;7-6;16-12

Benton;4-8;13-12

Hot Springs Lakeside;4-8;9-12

El Dorado;2-11;5-20

Texarkana;0-12;3-14

5A-WEST

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Siloam Springs;8-2;16-8

Harrison;7-3;17-8

Russellville;6-4;18-7

Van Buren;6-4;15-11

Greenbrier;6-4;12-12

Mountain Home;4-6;13-13

Alma;2-8;4-19

Greenwood;1-9;6-18

4A-1

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Farmington;14-0;30-0

Huntsville;11-3;17-9

Pea Ridge;10-4;19-10

Berryville;9-5;21-8

Gravette;5-9;16-12

Prairie Grove;4-10;8-17

Shiloh Christian;3-11;4-23

Gentry;0-14;3-20

4A-3

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Blytheville;16-0;27-1

Brookland;14-2;22-5

Forrest City;11-5;19-11

Highland;9-7;21-9

Southside Batesville;7-9;11-14

Pocahontas;4-12;8-17

Trumann;4-12;8-18

Jonesboro Westside;3-13;7-16

Wynne;4-12;4-17

4A-4

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Dardanelle;15-1;25-4

Morrilton;13-3;20-7

Fountain Lake;11-5;19-7

Pottsville;9-7;13-11

Ozark;8-8;12-14

Subiaco Academy;7-9;10-15

Waldron;6-10;18-10

Clarksville;2-14;4-20

Mena;1-15;4-22

4A-5

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Little Rock Christian;13-1;19-7

Joe T. Robinson;12-2;17-8

Clinton;11-3;18-9

Lonoke;7-8;12-13

Bauxite;6-8;13-11

Little Rock Hall;6-8;9-17

Pulaski Academy;5-9;7-14

Heber Springs;3-10;8-13

LISA Academy West;0-15;1-17

4A-7

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Magnolia;12-0;19-1

Camden Fairview;8-4;13-6

Hope;7-5;11-10

Nashville;7-5;10-11

Arkadelphia;6-6;14-9

Ashdown;6-6;9-10

Malvern;2-10;5-14

De Queen;0-12;5-18

4A-8

TEAM;CONF.;ALL

Watson Chapel;12-0;22-7

Mills;10-2;16-10

Warren;7-4;9-7

Stuttgart;7-5;13-7

Monticello;7-5;9-15

Star City;2-10;9-16

Crossett;1-10;5-21

Hamburg;1-11;4-15

NOTE Email any record discrepancies to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

