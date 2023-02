Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

RESIDENTIAL

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, 108 Falstone Drive, $1,000,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, 110 Falstone Drive, $900,000.

Jeff Fuller, 5721 Stonewall Road, $760,000.

River Rock Builders, 1301 S. Arch St., $600,000.

Gracy Enterprises, 40 Corlay Drive, $419,000.

Jeff Fuller, 339 Fletcher Loop, $354,000.

James Built Homes, 818 Atkins Road, $288,000.

James Built Homes, 816 Atkins Road, $276,000.

Gracy Enterprises, 220 Kanis Ridge Drive, $235,000.

Gracy Enterprises, 300 Kanis Ridge Drive, $235,000.

Gracy Enterprises, 302 Kanis Ridge Drive, $235,000.

Hartness Construction, 906 N. Oak St., $135,000.

Arkansas Homes, 4716 Manchester Drive, $120,000.