Bulldogs frustrate, topple Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Anthony Black's face said it all.

The University of Arkansas freshman guard had just scored a game-high 23 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, but his frustration was obvious when he met with members of the media a few minutes after Mississippi State came into Walton Arena and knocked off the Razorbacks 70-64 on Saturday.

It was in stark contrast to Black's mood after he helped Arkansas beat Kentucky 88-73 on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

"It's not a good feeling," Black said. "I mean, we just lost.

"We lost a game that we shouldn't have lost. We got outplayed and we lost. So it's a bad feeling."

The Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) won their fifth consecutive game and ended Arkansas' conference winning streak at five games.

"Obviously, give Mississippi State a ton of credit," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought they were really physical."

It was the first game at Walton Arena for Bulldogs Coach Chris Jans, who was New Mexico State's coach last season when the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 52-47 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in Buffalo, N.Y.

Before Saturday's game, the Razorbacks were 44-3 at Walton Arena the previous three seasons. Their only previous home loss this season was to No. 3 Alabama.

"We wanted to protect the paint at all costs," Jans said on Mississippi State's postgame radio show. "They're not shooting it great from three."

The Razorbacks hit 4 of 18 three-pointers.

"So we really, really wanted to keep the ball out of the paint as much as possible," Jans said. "We guarded our own man. We didn't switch for probably the first 35 minutes of the game.

"Then the last five we went to switching all the ball screens and that really helped us because they get in a rhythm and 0 [Black] is really driving the ball against us and we were really struggling in our coverage and we went to the switch and I thought it helped us."

Mississippi State was ahead for 35 minutes and 5 seconds, including the final 30:38, and stretched a 34-25 lead to 47-31 with 13:54 on a layup by senior forward Tolu Smith.

"I think when you get down 16, that's a lot to overcome with a team that's playing with confidence," Musselman said. "And they're certainly a team that's playing with confidence."

Earlier this season, Arkansas (17-8, 6-6) rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Missouri 74-68, but Mississippi State is an elite defensive team.

The Bulldogs came into Saturday's game holding opponents to an average of 58.3 points per game to tie for fifth nationally and ranked seventh in field goal defense at 38.6%.

Arkansas, which shot 43.8% (21 of 48), couldn't pull closer than four points in the second half, and that was with 11 seconds left when freshman guard Nick Smith hit a three-pointer to make it 68-64.

Mississippi State senior guard Dashawn Davis, who scored 17 points, hit two free throws with 9.2 seconds left for the final margin.

Smith, who played 17 minutes off the bench after missing the previous 13 games because of a knee injury, missed a three-pointer with 1:54 left after Black made a steal with the Bulldogs leading 60-55.

If Smith -- a projected NBA Draft top 10 pick -- had hit that three-pointer, the score would have been 60-58 with the Walton Arena crowd in full roar.

"You could talk about that play," Black said. "Or you could talk about there's a lot of things that happened over the game that didn't go our way. Big plays, sure.

"But we're living with that shot 10 times out of 10. Shot just didn't fall.

"We played hard on that possession to get the ball back and the shot just didn't fall. That didn't really have a big impact on the full game. There's 40 minutes of basketball.

"That was just one play. ... People miss shots. It happens."

Smith and junior guards Davonte Davis and Ricky Council combined to shoot 5 of 24 from the field.

"We had too many guys just not shoot a good enough percentage from the field," Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "And that cost us along with our overall defense."

Davis, averaging 16.4 points the previous nine games, shot 2 of 11 with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Council, averaging 17.2 points, finished with 13 points thanks to hitting 11 of 13 free throws. He shot 1 of 6 from the field.

Smith, playing for the first time since Dec. 17 against Bradley, scored 5 points and shot 2 of 7.

Arkansas senior forward Makhel Mitchell had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Mississippi State junior guard Shakeel Moore had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Smith added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists and junior forward Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 47.4% (27 of 57) and hit 6 of 10 three-pointers, including Moore going 2 of 2 and Davis 2 of 3.

"I thought Moore and Davis both played really well," Musselman said on the postgame radio show. "Probably the key factor in that is those guys going 4 for 5 on three.

"If the opposing guards go 4 for 5 from three and [with] our perimeter offense from three, it doesn't match up today at all."

Mississippi State shot 51.9% (14 of 27) in the first half, while Arkansas shot 34.6% (9 of 26).

"Defensively, first half, not who we are at all," Musselman said. "First half offensively, not who we are."

Black said the Bulldogs are a good team, but shouldn't have been able to execute as well offensively as they did against the Razorbacks.

"It was us defensively," Black said. "You see teams with [future] pros and we're holding them to less points.

"That's on us. They're a good team, yeah. They play hard, they do all that, but it's on us. It's on our defense. We just didn't get it done today."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 17-8, 6-6 SEC; Mississippi State 17-8, 5-7

STARS Mississippi State senior guard Dashawn Davis (17 points), junior guard Shakeel Moore (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and senior forward Tolu Smith (11 points, 8 rebounds). Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black (23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists).

KEY STAT The Bulldogs hit 6 of 10 three-pointers to the Razorbacks’ 4 of 18.









Arkansas guard Anthony Black (left) looks to pass Saturday while being defended by Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith during the Razorbacks’ 70-64 loss to the Bulldogs at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/212msuua/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





