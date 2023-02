The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

Little Rock

72202

• 1516 Bragg St., residential, Robert Austin, 5:02 p.m. Feb. 8, property value unknown.

72204

• 221 Greencrest Drive, residential, Garland Reed, 11:05 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $2,011.

• 3704 S. University Ave., commercial, Sam's Oriental Store, 8:21 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $300.

• 5218 W. 34th St., residential, Heidi Phillips, 8:04 p.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $1,160.

• 4422 W. 29th St., residential, Terry Apple, 8:49 p.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

• 6100 W. 12th St., commercial, Dairy Queen, 4:13 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $501.

• 3218 S. University Ave., commercial, Go Go China, 10:35 a.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $550.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Dustin McClelland, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $4,000.

• 221 Greencrest Dr., residential, Jarvis Whitley, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $4,300.

• 3603 Potter St., residential, Camacho Zapato, 7:33 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $10.

• 1701 Westpark Dr., residential, Reginald Duffy, 7:42 p.m. Feb. 9, property value unknown.

72205

• 209 Oak Lane, residential, Hurley Hutchinson, 11:55 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $2,500.

• 1310 Aldersgate Road, residential, Charles Johnson, 6:45 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $4,457.

72206

• 2304 S. Summit St., residential, Kim Herron, 11:51 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $250.

• 1800 Broadway, residential, Shavonya Oliver, 5 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $47.

• 3310 S. Gaines St., residential, Jazzmann Benner, 5:28 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $4,701.

• 1610 W. Roosevelt Road, residential, Deborah Ante, 1:08 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $1,850.

• 2911 S. Cross St., residential, Chris Latourrette, 6:40 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $8,400.

72209

• 7510 Jamison Road, commercial, Z Trips, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27, property value unknown.

• 8419 Baseline Road, residential, Crystal McShane, 12:02 a.m. Jan. 31, property value unknown.

• 6601 Forbing Road, commercial, Napa Auto Parts, 12:29 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $300.

• 7500 S. University Ave., residential, Nolan Reed, 8:47 p.m. Feb. 2, property value unknown.

72211

• 13000 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Plato's Closet, 2:17 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $4,701.

• 13000 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Baskin Robbins, 2:53 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $2,700.

72223

• 17406 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Toasted Yolk, 2:24 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $1,101.

72227

• 1221 Reservoir Road, residential, Shakira Thompson, 10:15 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $6,800.