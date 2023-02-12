Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Joy Hapeman has joined the Arvest Opportunity Fund as its senior manager of lending programs. Hapeman has 25 years of industry experience. She will be based in Fayetteville and ensure appropriate training and provide support and guidance to Arvest associates involved with Arvest Opportunity Fund. Hapeman holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tampa in Florida.

• Alex Sanchez has been hired by the Arvest Opportunity Fund as its education project manager. Sanchez has 15 years of industry experience. Sanchez will be based in Fort Smith and lead the day-to-day implementation, evaluation and reporting related to the Arvest Opportunity Fund's financial education efforts, among other responsibilities. Sanchez holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Bryan Caviness has been hired by Arvest Bank's credit card division as a merchant relationship adviser in Fort Smith. Caviness has 15 years of sales experience and will be responsible for developing new relationships, servicing existing customer relationships and providing general guidance on merchant services products.

• Matt Mason has been chosen as the Northwest Arkansas market president for The Bank of Fayetteville by the board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville. He will oversee retail and lending operations for nine bank locations. Mason has 27 years of financial industry experience in agricultural and commercial lending in Arkansas and Oklahoma. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with degrees in agribusiness and agri economics and is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.

• Jennifer Hardin has been promoted to serve as chief operations officer for The Bank of Fayetteville. Hardin brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role. Hardin has worked as a loan processor, lender, branch manager, and as the vice president, retail operations officer. Most recently, Hardin served as the market president for The Bank of Fayetteville. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is an alumnae of the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.

• Tyler Morgan has been named chief risk officer for Farmers and Merchants Bank. He has eight years of experience in the financial industry and 12 years of experience in the risk and security fields. Morgan holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is a lawyer.

• Vickie Murray has been elected by members of the Washington Regional Medical Center Auxiliary as its new president. Murray will preside at auxiliary meetings, engage and encourage fellow volunteers and represent the auxiliary within the medical center and the community. She has been an active volunteer at Washington Regional for eight years.

• Doug Maglothin has been named chief executive officer for Diamond State Networks by its board of directors. Since 2018, Maglothin served as partner and chief strategy officer for Leverage Broadband Strategies, a telecommunications consulting firm. Maglothin received his master of business administration and a master of information systems from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and he holds a bachelor of science in marketing management from Western Governor's University in Salt Lake City.

