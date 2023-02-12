BUSINESS PEOPLE

DEVELOPMENT

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Payne Warren as a director of development.

FINANCIAL

Jim Templeton of Little Rock has joined First Security Finance as a business developer.

HEALTH

Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-North Little Rock has welcomed Maumelle native Jeni Warrior, APRN, to the clinic’s team.

Kenley Money, director of information systems architecture for the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, has been elected board chair of the National Association of Health Data Organizations for 2023.

EDUCATION

Marta Cieslak has been named the new director of the University of Arkansas Little Rock Downtown.

MARKETING

Local marketing company Allegra & Image360-Little Rock, has hired Ron White Jr. to its business development team.

Media and More Consulting has appointed Jay Danzy as its new digital administrator.

Public relations and marketing agency Ghidotti announced the promotion of Kelly Plopper to account executive.

