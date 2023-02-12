Celebratory situation

An afternoon event at Home for Healing gave guests a chance to eat a variety of sweets before heading home for the evening. Called Dessert First, the event on Feb. 3 was a 20th birthday celebration of the home.

Opened in 2003, the home has provided a place to stay for thousands of cancer patients and their caretakers and for parents with children in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The 13,500-square-foot house provides private rooms with baths along with shared amenities such as two full kitchens, living room, laundry rooms and a Serenity Garden all at no cost to the patients, parents or caretakers.

Dessert First was presented by the Janet Jones Company. Kristi Moody serves as board president and Kristin Trulock is executive director.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins