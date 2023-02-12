The Links plan session with cardiologist

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to the Heart to Heart Session at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 featuring cardiologist Dr. Joe L. Hargrove via Zoom.

February is American Heart Month and this session is presented by the Health and Human Services Facet of The Links, according to a news release.

Hargrove is in private practice at Little Rock and specializes in cardiovascular diseases. Previously, Hargrove was an assistant professor and director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

A native of Grady, Hargrove received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), a graduate degree from Tuskegee Institute, and his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, graduating with honors.

He completed his internal medicine residency at the Metropolitan General Hospital at Cleveland, Ohio, and the UAMS. He is the first African American trained in cardiovascular diseases at UAMS, according to the release.

The Zoom event is available at https://zoom.us/j/95146534727?pwd=aVNRemtOUkJkRmR5T0RkZmpISWpoZz09 with Meeting ID: 951 4653 4727 and Passcode: 065276.

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

PBHS Entrepreneur Fair set

Pine Bluff High School will present a Student Entrepreneur Fair to recognize students who are already entrepreneurs. The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in McFadden Gym in observance of National Career and Technical Education Month.

Students will be able to offer their products for sale or make appointments for their services. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release from educator Annette Hatchett.

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 17, 24, and 31. The dinners are $15, according to a news release.

Women's Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 induction class.

The AWHOF was created to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state, according to a news release.

Each year, the AWHOF inducts women who were born in and achieved prominence within the state, or been a resident of Arkansas after achieving prominence here or elsewhere.

Honorees have also made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise; affected the social, cultural, economic or political well being of the community, state or nation; elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls; helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general; and inspired others by their example.

Nominations must be submitted by March 10. Details are available at www.ARWomensHallofFame.com. The 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center.