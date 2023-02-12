Don’t bother looking back

As of this week, I've been writing this column for 30 years.

Well, not this particular column. I've written something in the neighborhood of 6,240 columns for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. About 7.5 million words. I don't remember all of them.

Last week I had a reader ask me about one I didn't remember; if I could send it to him. He knew it was from 1994 and had enough keyword information that I was able to find it in our online archive. I pulled it up, and didn't recognize myself in it. I had no memory of the events I was writing about; I thought the opinion expressed was a little strident.

It didn't sound like me--it was written well enough, but if my correspondent hadn't remembered my writing it I would have sworn I hadn't, that somehow my byline had been incorrectly attached to a piece by another writer.

If you write a lot, this happens. Years ago, when we were putting together an anthology of pieces that ran in alternative newspaper Spectrum Weekly for August House, co-editors Steve Buel and Bill Jones suggested we include an unsigned editorial that had run in the newspaper. I enthusiastically agreed, but balked when they insisted it appear under my name.

I didn't write that, I said. I wasn't even sure I agreed with the opinion expressed in the piece.

They both remembered I'd written it. And that it wasn't an expression of my individual opinion, but an expression of the position of the publication. They weren't sure I agreed with the opinion either. But I had been assigned the writing of the editorial and wrote it, and now it was going to be included in "A Spectrum Reader."

Fine. It's in the book, under my name.

It happens that my reader remembered the 1994 column I'd written because he was involved in one of the events mentioned in it. He was a student in a class where an exasperated professor essentially decided his students were incapable of learning the material and ended up assigning grades on the basis of how they'd fared on a single test. The few who'd done all right on the test received As in the course; the rest of the students--the failing students--were given Cs.

The C students complained to the administration about the grades they were gifted.

I used this situation as the jumping-off point for a discussion of declining standards and grade inflation at institutions of higher learning. While I don't like the censorious tone of the column, I stand by the sentiments expressed in it--that we ought to be able to tell people when they are not performing up to standard, whether it hurts their feelings or not.

My correspondent had a different recollection of the events alluded to in the column. His version was not that the professor was let down by incompetent students, but that the professor was incompetent and arbitrary and probably had other things going on in his life that prevented him from being an effective instructor. He suggested the real problem was the professor's "unwillingness to teach, disconnect from the job, and overall laziness."

I'm in no position to argue otherwise. I'm inclined to believe my correspondent's version. I have no memory of how I came to learn about this particular class; it probably wasn't from the professor but may have been from one of his colleagues.

In the column I allude to "my sources," which indicates I talked to more than one person about the situation and didn't base the account on a news story. (A cursory review of our archives didn't turn up anything in the way of a news story anyway.)

In any case, it appears I accepted the story I was told fairly uncritically. I probably did that because I wanted to use it to make a larger point, about a trend that has been exacerbated since 1994.

I don't want to beat the writer of that 1994 column up too much; you can't investigate every detail of every situation, and people experience facts differently. The so-called "Rashomon effect" speaks to the subjectivity of perception and recollection; eyewitnesses give contradictory testimonies all the time.

I can't at this late date argue that my representation of what happened was completely fair, but it wasn't inaccurate either. It certainly lacked nuance, but nuance is not always considered a virtue in newspaper column writing. Ed Anger is not nuanced. Neither are some others.

But I can say for certain that 1994 column is not one for the next anthology.

I hope I have evolved and become both a better person and writer than I was in 1994, when I was a lot less secure in the opinions I felt compelled to unequivocably express.

One of the great things about this business is that every day is a new day, and most of what you write is forgotten by the end of the cycle. (We decorate fish wrap.) The flip side of that is that our opinions are commemorated, and anyone with the will and a little online savvy can root out all your old hot takes and bad predictions.

So I try to stay away from hot takes and to qualify any stray predictions that make their way into this space. And to write better and think harder than I did the day before. Satchel Paige warned us never to look back, for something might be gaining on us.

Sometimes you need to do that, if only to see how far you've come.

While I have no intention of turning this column into a mailbag written largely by readers (not that y'all wouldn't do a fine job), I do need to note that several of you sent me messages about my 86-year-old mother's retirement, which I announced in my Feb. 7 column.

Well, it turns out she did a Tom Brady on us; the day the column ran she rode her bicycle down to a nearby dollar store, got to talking with the manager, and walked out with a new part-time job.

