Education notebook

Expenditure is put at $1,203 per pupil

The average per pupil expenditure in Arkansas' traditional school districts was $1,203 in the last fully completed 2021-22 school year, according to the Annual Statistical Report approved last week by the Arkansas Board of Education.

The average salary for non-federally funded classroom teachers was $53,416 and for all state-licensed educators -- excluding those paid with federal money -- the average was $56,181.

The salary information and other data about the revenue and expenditures of individual districts, along with statewide totals, make up the 402-page report.

Public education rally set at Capitol

A rally in support of public education is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol, 500 Woodlane St. in Little Rock.

Speakers at the event will be from the hosting organizations: Citizens First Congress, Arkansas Education Association and Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families.

A previous date for the rally had to be canceled because of inclement weather.

Roberts Elementary certified Heart Safe

Don R. Roberts Elementary School in the Little Rock School District has become a certified Heart Safe School, the first in the state, according to district officials.

The school partnered with Arkansas Children's Hospital, Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services and the Little Rock Fire Department to pilot the Project ADAM Heart Safe School Program. ADAM is an acronym for Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory and is named after a teenager named Adam.

Project ADAM is an initiative to prevent sudden cardiac death in children and adolescents through CPR training, AED training and building response teams, Charles Wooley, coordinator for Arkansas Children's Heart Institute Outreach and Project ADAM, said. AED is a common reference to automated external defibrillator.

To attain certification, schools must identify, train and assign staff to respond appropriately to a medical emergency.

On Thursday, staff and students at Roberts underwent the certification process, conducting a surprise drill that simulated a student experiencing cardiac arrest.

Evaluators from the different emergency organizations and the Little Rock district's health team observed the process. Staff and parents were previously informed that a drill would happen, but to keep the element of surprise and to create a "real-world" response, they were not told about the exact date/time for the event.

"The Arkansas Children's Heart Institute is proud to offer Project ADAM in every school across our state," Wooley said. "Our goal is to educate and equip emergency response teams within each school of the Little Rock School District with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide life-saving measures in the event of a cardiac emergency," Wooley said.

Jacqueline McEuen, the Little Rock district's director of health services, said the district has committed to having all schools receiving the cardiac safe designation by the end of this school year. That training is underway now for employees at sites throughout the district.

Roberts Principal Steven Helmick said he was proud of the response by his team during last week's mock drill.

"With more than 1,000 students and 115 staff members on campus, emergency preparedness is critical," he said. "We are equally excited that with this new designation, Roberts will continue to serve as a leader in our state in our commitment to ensuring that the students, staff and families we serve are safe."

[DOCUMENT: Read the state's 402-page statistical report » arkansasonline.com/212arkstats/]





Meeting date shifts for county district

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District has changed the date of its monthly business meeting this month.

The board that would typically meet on the second Tuesday of this month -- Valentine's Day -- has moved its meeting to 6 p.m. Thursday.

AmeriCorps signees sought for schools

City Year Little Rock is seeking individuals ages 17-25 to serve as AmeriCorps members in area public schools for the 2023-24 school year.

The nonprofit organization is accepting applications now through March.

"City Year Little Rock is more than a gap year program -- it's a proven investment in our future workforce's success," Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director, said.

"During their year of service, our AmeriCorps members receive valuable training, mentorship and hands-on experiences that help them excel in the real world."

AmeriCorps members will receive a biweekly stipend, health insurance, an education award, access to scholarships and more than 200 hours of professional development. More information for those interested in applying or nominating someone to serve with City Year Little Rock is at https://bit.ly/3DSVGfO.