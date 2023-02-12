Fayetteville man sentenced for heroin, gun

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of selling heroin and having a gun was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Thomas Daniel Alexander, 36, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 123 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, in March 2022, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Alexander was selling heroin, and detectives conducted two controlled buys from him.

A search of Alexander's residence located a black safe in the bedroom containing a handgun, ammunition, about 79 grams of heroin, 13 amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills, 15 suboxone strips, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and $540 cash.