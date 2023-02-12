Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, 2500 Rike Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Observed a bottle of chemical being stored unlabeled. Working containers used for storing POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS such as cleaners and SANITIZERS taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Chemical bottle was labeled during inspection.

HAZEL GAS STOP, 2801 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Jan. 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed a hot dog roller being used for self service without the use of a food guard to protect the food from contamination by the customers. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers by the use of packaging; counter, service line, or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means.

CHAPEL FOOD MART, 5901 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection Jan. 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed missing floor tiles in establishment. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Tutor U Learning Center, 7501 Dollarway Road, Suite A-B-C, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, 2903 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 25. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or similar events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter.

Irish Maid Donuts, 2320 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Jan. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored and displayed for retail sale so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by: (A) Separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning; and (B) Locating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS in an area that is not above FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE or SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Cleaning product was removed during time of inspection.

TASTY-DONUTS, 8021 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 20. Observed some cardboard boxes being used on the floor by the three compartment sink and cooking equipment area. Absorbent materials should not be used to line the floor with. The cardboard boxes were moved off of the floor during the inspection.