Foul trouble too much for Lady Lions

Jumping out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff could not keep up the pace.

The Lady Lions fell into foul trouble and Alabama State University took advantage, turning the tide for a 71-60 victory Saturday afternoon at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

"Any time you send a team to the free throw line 35 times, you're going to be in for a long night," UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton said. "We did that too many times. That ran up on us in the third and the fourth quarters. I think that kind of slowed us out of our rhythm."

Alabama State shot 25 for 35 (71.4%) in free throws off 27 UAPB team fouls. The Hornets committed 23 fouls, but UAPB converted just 15 of 26 free throws (57.7%).

"We've got to keep people in front of us," said junior guard Coriah Beck, who led UAPB with 17 points and 4 rebounds. "We've got to keep people off the free-throw line. We've got to quit fouling and make sure we stay straight up. We have big posts and big guards, so staying straight up is the key."

Alabama State (11-12, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came into the game tied for fourth in the conference with Prairie View A&M University and went up another game on the Lady Lions (8-14, 6-6), who have lost two in a row.

Ayana Emmanuel scored 23 points and had three steals for the Hornets. Shmya Ward threw in 15 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the win.

UAPB lost at home for the first time since Jan. 9, when Prairie View took a 62-60 victory, but Beck dominated early in Saturday's game with 12 first-half points.

"Just really taking what the defense gave me as best as I can, because I know the more I get to the basket and draw fouls, the more free throws I get," said Beck, who made 1 of 2 at the line. "Whatever the defense gives me, I take."

Maori Davenport finished with 15 points, making 7 of 8 from the floor while seeing extensive minutes with starter Maya Peat saddled with foul trouble.

Both teams shot nearly identically from the field. Alabama State made 20 of 59 (33.9%) to UAPB's 21 of 59 (35.7%). The Hornets made 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and UAPB went 3 for 16.

UAPB will host Alabama A&M University at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

FASHION WATCH

Thornton sported an all-sequin dress with her assistants wearing white jumpsuits for the "white-out" game, which streamed live on HBCU Go (HBCUGo.tv).

UAPB also wore its Black History Month jerseys designed by Adidas with each player's last name in gold under her number on the back.