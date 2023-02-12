Freshman returns in MSU loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- The return of five-star freshman Nick Smith to the University of Arkansas lineup on Saturday was a welcome sight for Razorback fans, but his reappearance did not lead to a winning outcome.

Smith, who had missed 12 consecutive games since a win over North Carolina-Asheville, made 2 of 7 shots and scored 5 points in 17 minutes off the bench in the Razorbacks' 70-64 loss to Mississippi State.

Smith went 1 of 4 from three-point range and 0 of 1 from the free throw line. He also added one rebound and an assist and had a plus-minus rating of plus-3, second-highest on the team behind Makhi Mitchell's plus 5.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Smith was not on restricted minutes in his return game.

Musselman was asked how Smith will reintegrate into the lineup.

"That's a dilemma that we have to try to figure out and solve trying to integrate him in," Musselman said. "I thought he played fine, but we have to play better as a team for sure."

The 6-3 guard and North Little Rock High product missed the first six games of the season before playing in five consecutive games.

He spent part of December in Los Angeles dealing with knee management and began practicing again recently.

Smith scored 59 points in a three-game stretch in wins over San Jose State, North Carolina-Greensboro and Oklahoma for an average of 19.7 points per game when he was feeling his healthiest before tweaking his knee in a win over Bradley in North Little Rock.

Smith entered Saturday's game with a 12.8 scoring average.

True test

Coach Chris Jans was asked how meaningful the win at Walton Arena was by former Mississippi State Coach Richard Williams, who is on the Bulldogs' radio crew.

Williams, who was the head coach at Mississippi State from 1986-98, prefaced the question by saying Walton Arena was the only road venue his teams never won in during his tenure.

"I don't know why, but I love going into places like this," Jans said. "There's nothing more that I like than going into a place where you know it's going to rock and you know you're in enemy territory.

"I think it's a sign of your truest test of your character and your togetherness and your toughness. Because it's easier to win at home. And trust me, it's hard sometimes, too. But to go into a place like this and to be able to make the plays and have the bench and the timeouts we had just means so much to me and I know these young men are growing and they're getting it."

Jans said Scott Padgett, the former Kentucky player who serves as an assistant to the head coach, told him about Walton Arena prior to the game.

"You know Scott Padgett told me when he was at Kentucky he thought this was the hardest place to play," Jans said. "I was like, 'You could have told me that after the game.' "

Arc story

The SEC's worst three-point shooting team had a ball from beyond the arc at Walton Arena.

Mississippi State made 6 of 10 shots from three-point range, including 2 of 3 from guard Dashawn Davis and 1 of 1 for Eric Reed.

"It doesn't surprise me because as a team we weren't playing good defense, myself included," Arkansas guard Anthony Black said. "I was out there making mistakes. We were all making mistakes and giving them open threes."

The Bulldogs entered the game shooting 137 of 491 (27.9%) for the season, and was even worse at 51 of 208 (24.5%) in conference play. That poor shooting from three-point territory included an 0-for-18 performance in a loss at Auburn on Jan. 14.

Mississippi State's season-high three-point shooting had been 7 of 14 (50%) in a win over Akron on Nov. 11.

Protect the paint

Mississippi State's game plan involved keeping the Razorbacks from pounding the ball into the paint and scoring as they had been doing in recent games, such as in Tuesday's 88-73 win at Kentucky.

The plan succeeded as Mississippi State managed to outscore the Hogs 36-28 in the paint while Arkansas could not burn them at the three-point line, going 4 of 18 (22.2%).

"We wanted to protect the paint at all costs," Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans said on the Bulldogs' radio broadcast. "They're not shooting it great from three. I don't know what they were tonight ... 4 for 18. So we really, really wanted to keep the ball out of the paint as much as possible.

"We guarded our own man. We didn't switch for probably the first 35 minutes of the game.

"Then we went in the post, like we normally do and we trapped them, even though they're not great scorers down there. We thought it was an opportunity to get our defense right and turn them over. We actually had planned to play more zone but we felt like our defense had settled in and we didn't do that. I did it on the fly once and my staff's mad at me because they banged a three. But that happens sometimes."

Long drought

The Razorbacks struggled to get quality shots much of the first half and particularly late in the opening 20 minutes, leading to a scoring drought that lasted 8:05 spanning halftime.

After Makhel Mitchell put in a second-chance shot following a Ricky Council miss, the Razorbacks were within 27-25 with 6:04 left in the half.

Arkansas would not score again in the half, going 0 for 5 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from three-point range, and 0 for 1 at the free throw line on a Nick Smith miss. The Razorbacks also had three turnovers in that span, including a charging call against Mitchell with 8 seconds left.

The Hogs were also scoreless for the first 2:01 of the second half, until Mitchell dunked on a feed by Anthony Black.

Pretty reverse

Ricky Council made only one field goal but it was a classic.

Anthony Black found Council in the right corner with the Hogs trailing by seven late in the game. Council got a step on his defender and had an open baseline to exploit.

Council drove in and spun in the air as D.J. Jeffries did a fly by and the Hogs' guard put in a reverse dunk to draw Arkansas within 60-55 with 2:15 remaining.

Clock control

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman jumped up immediately with animation after Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews rebounded a missed shot from teammate Tolu Smith with less than 4 minutes to play.

The reason: The shot clock reset after Smith's shot hit the top of the glass and nothing else. After the officials reviewed the play, they put one second on the shot clock and the Bulldogs committed a clock violation after inbounding.

It didn't prove costly, however, as Arkansas could not cut into its 59-53 deficit by committing a shot-clock violation of its own with 3:12 left in the game.

FT recovery

Mississippi State, the SEC's worst free-throw shooting team at 62.4%, had a rough game going from the stripe before righting the ship at the very end.

Cameron Matthews made 4 in a row, and then Dashawn Davis went 2 for 2 at the line in the final 1:13 to boost the Bulldogs up to 10 of 16 (62.5%) for the game.

The Razorbacks also got off to a rough start at the line, at 5 of 11 before rebounding to finish 18 of 26 (69.2%). Ricky Council led the way at 11 of 13 from the line.