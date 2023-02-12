The shock on the faces of the football players said it all. A January NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was brought to a halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

It didn't take long for spectators and players to recognize this wasn't a regular football injury. Within seconds, emergency personnel were giving Hamlin life-saving CPR and then rushing him to the hospital in the ambulance parked on the field.

Hamlin, eventually released from the hospital, survived and owes his life to the quick-acting responders.

This rare glimpse into the world of paramedics and Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services is one that Greg Thompson knows all too well. As executive director of Little Rock's MEMS, Thompson has spent the majority of his working life either in an ambulance racing to a scene or directing MEMS workers.

The Hamlin incident is familiar to Thompson. He notes that MEMS in Little Rock works with the athletic trainers and paramedics who are on call for Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events.

"I guarantee you that the crew at the NFL game had gone over a situation like this before," Thompson says. "I know they did because that's what we do with trainers and paramedics with the Razorbacks. We go over every possible situation. That one [with Hamlin] is rare but it's covered."

Being prepared is something that Thompson stresses because it's an essential tool. Speaking of paramedics, Thompson says, "We are the ones you never see watching over you. We are warriors who will step out of the shadows when we are called."

Scott Gordon, a former executive vice-president at Arkansas Children's Hospital, has been on the board of MEMS for 20 years. He was the chair of the search committee for the executive director position that Thompson occupies. The committee was fully prepared to find and hire someone from outside of Arkansas.

"[Thompson] was one of MEMS longtime employees," Gordon says. "We were doing a national search, but through the process Greg absolutely amazed people with his sensitivity and breadth of knowledge. He lives and breathes MEMS. He blew us away."

Since Thompson stepped into the job, Gordon has been in a position to watch him direct MEMS in calm and rough waters. The covid crisis touched all areas of the medical profession including emergency medical organizations.

"[Thompson] has shown us to be right in our selection of a director," Gordon says. "He took over when the pandemic hit and has, in his creative way, responded to the challenges. Morale is at a high point [at MEMS]. Greg is a leader who is not afraid to ask for advice. That is very important."

ON THE CALL

Starting at MEMS in 1992, Thompson has had a one-of-a-kind view of major events in Little Rock for the last three decades. The ice storm of 2000 was especially challenging for paramedics who had to climb into an ambulance and make a call. However, perhaps top of the list in Thompson's experience is a fateful day more than 20 years ago.

On June 1, 1999, during an intense thunderstorm at Little Rock airport, American Airlines flight 1420 coming from Dallas overran the runway. The crash made national headlines and resulted in 11 fatalities and many more injuries.

"I was in a leadership role [at MEMS] for that," Thompson recalls. "I was working on logistics. That's what I did that night. Later, I went to process the scene. It was incredible. The smell of jet fuel -- I'll never forget it."

Interestingly enough, Thompson says among the most memorable calls he has experienced are not dramatic scenes with large numbers of victims. What sticks with Thompson are firsts -- his first cardiac arrest and first childbirth.

"Less than 10% of calls you go out on are truly life-threatening," Thompson says. "I remember my very first cardiac arrest. I brought him back and was talking to him before he left the scene for the hospital. That stands out. I remember my first childbirth. There was this shag rug that stuck with me."

Over the years, Thompson has thought a lot about the nature of his work. As a profession, it's unique in how workers have face-to-face encounters with extreme situations on a regular basis. It's not lost on Thompson how this brings MEMS workers together in a special, tight-knit community.

"One of the things that has connected me in a strong way to the work is the people who do this work," Thompson says. "[Paramedics] have shared trauma. Only you and I know the sound and smell of going out on a specific call. This shared trauma allows us to forge a very deep relationship. That has intrigued me about this profession."

Change has been a constant for Thompson at MEMS. Looking into the future, he sees the next wave of paramedics not planting themselves in one place and in one job as he did. High turnover is a major concern for a job that demands such specialized skill and mastery of information.

"Health care is in the midst of change. The staffing crisis has been a predication for a while now. There wasn't a generation behind us to take over. We have to figure out a new way to deliver emergency medicine. The way of the past is not going to be the way of the future."

AN EXPLORER

Born in 1962 in Tupelo, Miss., Thompson is the oldest of four siblings. His father was a truck driver for Levi Strauss and his mother was a bookkeeper for a car dealership. Thompson considers himself an Arkansan even though his family didn't move to Little Rock until he was 14.

His early days in Memphis were carefree. Concerns about danger were not high on the agenda at that time. With two working parents, Thompson could spend entire days outside of the house and on his own.

"I was a latchkey kid," Thompson recalls. "I literally had our house key on a chain around my neck. When the streetlights came on, you knew you had to get home. We were always out exploring something somewhere. I can't imagine that kind of life for my grandkids today. I guess we were safe."

For Thompson, there wasn't a close or even distant family member who worked in emergency or regular medicine. He didn't have a mentor or someone who could show him the way to success in the field. He does recall a moment many years ago that he says "planted a seed" leading to his current career.

"I had an uncle who was working on a camper and was electrocuted and died. I was young but I remember somebody saying at the time that if somebody had known how to do CPR it would have made a difference. CPR was very new back then. But I think I grew up with this fear of something happening to someone I love and I wouldn't know what to do."

The first significant detour in Thompson's life came when he was all of 16. He dropped out of high school before finishing the 10th grade. Soon after he was married, had a child on the way and was working as a carpenter. Thompson's marriage to his wife, Debbie -- "a girl from Horace Mann who I was afraid to talk to" -- has lasted 44 years and produced three daughters, eight grandsons and one granddaughter.

Leaving high school without a diploma clearly motivated Thompson. First chance he had, he earned a GED. As time has gone on, he has collected many certifications in his field including hazmat technician, swift water technician and paramedic instructor. He picked up a bachelor's in organizational management; a master's in psychology and is currently on track to earn an EdD in community counseling with a focus on trauma from Liberty University.

"Once I started going back to school, I realized I could do this."

PART-TIME PASTOR, FULL TIME PROTECTOR

Before taking a job as a paramedic at MEMS, Thompson admits he considered another profession that would have led to a different life.

"I thought maybe I should be a minister," Thompson says. "I became a pastor [for the Church of God] in Morrilton and moved there. What's interesting is that we were living across the street from the ambulance service there."

One task from those ministerial days has remained with Thompson. He is often asked to lead funeral services and deliver eulogies.

"I can't tell you how many funerals I have done. I lost a friend this year. I led her funeral service and did her eulogy. Every life has a story and a theme. The challenge is how to sum up a life in 16 minutes."

Thompson's urge to protect goes with him wherever he happens to be. More often than not, Thompson and his family are on the water.

"We are dirt-dwellers now," Thompson says. "But for 17 years we lived on a houseboat on the Arkansas River. We're on the land now. I don't have any regrets, but I do miss the water. We loved being on the river. I was a lazy fisherman. I would bait yo-yos and sit on the front porch [of the boat]. I would hear one [of the yo-yos] rattle and drop a net to catch the fish."

Stan Hastings' family owns the Little Rock Yacht Club, an active and longtime Arkansas River marina.

"I met Greg when he and his wife moved into a houseboat out here about 20 years ago now," Hastings says. "There is not a better person I know of. Every time I see anybody from MEMS eating lunch, I have tried to get somebody to speak bad about him but I can't find them. He is just a really, really good guy."

As an example, Hastings tells the story of Thompson seeing a need one perilous night on the river.

"When he was living on the river, he saw a need for a rescue boat on that side of lock seven," Hastings says. "Greg got that boat and then had to recruit a crew, which he did. How critical that was became clear probably about three or four years ago. Greg got a call from a party barge with a lot of people on it. The boat's engine had failed and it was drifting down to the dam. Greg got a line to that boat and saved all those people."

Thompson notes that the party barge he rescued might have been 20 yards from an open gate at the dam. If the boat hadn't been towed from the danger, tragedy would have likely struck. For Thompson, it was an affirmation of his natural instinct, confirming what he has done for almost his entire life.

"That boat mattered that one time," Thompson says. "It was a good thing we had it that night."

And it's a good thing that Thompson is in the shadows, watching and waiting for when he is needed again.