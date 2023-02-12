OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: Football players have changed since 1967, but so have audiences

Some things stick in your head.

When I think of the Kansas City Chiefs, I think of that red — Pantone PMS 186 C. I think of chirpy-voiced coach Hank Stram, whose jacket always seemed to be straining to contain his girth. I think of the kicker Jan Stenerud, a Norwegian ski jumper with a broken nose turned scoring machine. At his peak he was 20% more accurate than the league's average kicker. (He's all the way down to 19th on the all-time list of points scorers now. That seems impossible.)

I think of the photo of quarterback Len Dawson during halftime of the first Super Bowl, on Jan. 17, 1967.

That photo is called iconic now, though nobody really saw it until nine years ago when Life magazine published a bunch of never-before-seen photos of the first Super Bowl, shots that seemed so ordinary at the time that they never got around to publishing them. It was taken by Bill Ray, and since there's a pretty good chance that we're not going to license the picture just so I can show it to you, let me describe it. (It's easy to find on the internet if you use the Google machine.)

It shows a thin young man — he looks about 22 — seated on a folding chair in his football gear, helmet off. He's wearing a jersey with No. 16 on it and drawing on a filtered cigarette that the fingers of his right hand seemed poised to pinch away. On the floor, between his cleated feet, there's a bottle of Fresca. In a lot of versions of the photo that appear online they've Photoshopped a beer bottle between Dawson's feet, but in the actual photo it's Fresca, the original low-calorie citrus-based beverage.

When it was taken, it was a humdrum photograph. Lots of players, not all of them — probably not a majority of them — smoked at halftime, to calm their nerves or to give them a little psychological lift, whatever it is we used to think cigarettes provided us.

The photo is supposed to make you feel like 1967 was a long time ago; a time when athletes did the opposite of what athletes do now. Maybe we're supposed to feel that the young Dawson — who looks more like a schoolteacher than a professional athlete — is somehow more authentic than the fine-tuned and highly trained specimens of the modern day. There's something comforting in watching old clips of games from the '40s and the '50s, when even the best players looked like plumbers or accountants or fat men with some grace.

Dawson died in August; he played quarterback in the NFL for 19 years and after that had a long broadcast career, which included him hosting HBO's "Inside the NFL" from 1977 until 2001. I remember his voice as well as I remember my father's.

Bobby Bell is immortalized on a trading card during his Kansas City Chiefs playing days. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

BOBBY BELL

There's another picture I think of when I think about those old Kansas City Chiefs; the 1970 Topps football card for linebacker Bobby Bell. It's typical of its time period, one of a handful of poses the photographers probably asked the players to assume. Bell is seemingly moving to his left, his eyes cutting up and left, his long, sinewy arms seeming to sway as he gathers momentum. That Bell is not really in action is tipped off by the absence of a helmet.

As an 11-year-old, something about that photo fascinated me. Though his arms are long and heavy — maybe too long and heavy to be a credible drawing of a human being — the proportions of his body as framed in the little oval window seem classical. His brow knitted in bemused reflection, Bell seems remarkably handsome. And dangerous. To this day, whenever my mind lights on the word "ferocious," a mental image of that card flashes.

He was, according to the back of the card, 6 feet 4 inches tall and 228 pounds. I know plenty of guys that big. These days, Bell would probably either have to bulk up — the average NFL linebacker weighs more than 240 pounds — or lean out to play safety. Probably the best physical comp for Bell among current players is Cowboy safety Jayron Kearse, who is 6-foot-4 like Bell but weighs only a little more than 200 pounds.

The Chiefs player who will occupy the most similar psychic space in today's Super Bowl is Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones, 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds.

Bell, the prototypical Mr. Ferocious, would be a tweener in today's NFL. He'd probably play basketball. He is 82, by all accounts an extraordinarily gentle man who shows no signs of having been damaged by the game he played professionally for a dozen seasons. After football he started a barbecue restaurant chain. He works as a motivational speaker. He is a very good pianist.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes off the field after congratulating the kicking team during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

PATRICK MAHOMES

Patrick Mahomes might be the best quarterback I've ever seen.

This is different from the greatest quarterback of all time, who is, by acclamation, recently retired Tom Brady. Statistics probably mean less in pro football than they do in any other sport — I'm not sure about soccer, though there are metrics that can reliably indicate a player's quality — so we have to credit Brady's ability to win. Mahomes might, by the end of his career, be able to rival Brady, but for now we need to honor Brady's accomplishments.

I'm not sure my heart believes it. My eyes told me Peyton Manning was a better quarterback than Brady, and if Manning had played the bulk of his career for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick and Brady for the Indianapolis Colts, their records would be substantially different. Count me as one who does not believe that championship rings are the best metric for determining a player's greatness. But we can count rings, so we do.

While Mahomes is not (yet) as great as Brady, he plays the position better than anyone I've ever seen.

This is a hard statement to make; part of me still believes Johnny Unitas was the best quarterback ever, and part of that belief is rooted in the sentimental idea that to be the best quarterback you must have a story that takes you from the semi-pro sandlots of Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl.

Unitas played for $6 a game. Mahomes is the son of a wealthy professional athlete, Pat Mahomes, a journeyman relief pitcher in the '90s and early 2000s. The elder Mahomes was 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds in his playing days. His son is about the size of Bell, maybe a couple of inches shorter.

What Mahomes does better than anyone is deliver a football in the manner of a basketball point guard, with arm angles and platforms like a baseball infielder. He does this despite having relatively small hands for a quarterback, with a span of 9.25 inches.

To provide context, the average American man's hands measure 7.6 inches. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who some believe has the potential to challenge Mahomes as the game's best, has a handspan of 9 inches. Tom Brady's hands measure 9.375 inches, also considered small. There is no correlation between hand size and success, though one might imagine that if someone has tiny hands they might have trouble gripping the football.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stands on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game on Sept. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

JALEN HURTS

Jalen Hurts, who is playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in today's game, has a handspan of 9.75. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. In 2017, at the NFL combine, Mahomes ran the 40 in 4.8 seconds. Way back in 2000, Brady ran the 40 in 5.17 seconds. He claims he later got faster.

Hurts is a great story.

As a true freshman, he won the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award and led Alabama to the national title. He was benched at halftime of the 2018 national title game and watched his backup Tua Tagovailoa rally the Crimson Tide from a 13-point deficit to a 26-23 overtime win. He lost his job, transferred to Oklahoma and led the Sooners to a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2019, where they lost to Louisiana State — 63-28 — in the Peach Bowl.

Philadelphia drafted him in the second round of the 2020 draft, as the 53rd player overall. He wasn't expected to play much because the Eagles thought they had a Most Valuable Player candidate in Carson Wentz. Hurts was eventually elevated to second string, largely because the Eagles thought his running ability could provide their offense with a new wrinkle.

When Wentz was benched for poor play in December 2020, Hurts was designated the starter. He was widely seen as a provisional stopgap; a lot of NFL analysts and commentators wondered aloud whether he was good enough to carry the team deep into the playoffs. This season he emerged as a Most Valuable Player candidate as the Eagles' march to the NFC championship seemed inevitable. No other team was as balanced as Philadelphia, and they easily ran through the conference's toughest division.

Hurts is listed at 224 pounds. Had he played in Bell's day, he might have been a linebacker.

■ ■ ■

I don't like the Eagles' green. Midnight green, Pantone: PMS 316 C. Maybe because I'm color blind. Midnight green. Doesn't make any sense. Might as well call it M. Night green, after Eagles fan M. Night Shyamalan, he of the big twist movie ending. But it wouldn't surprise me if the Eagles win — they've got the best offensive line in football. And their defense is good.

Football is mostly an invisible game to most of us. We watch the ball. We fall for the magician's misdirection.

THOSE WERE THE DAYS

I don't think anyone thinks about the old American Football League anymore, or remembers that the original Super Bowl was largely the result of legal maneuvering on the part of AFL owners determined to break the NFL's monopoly on pro football.

When the Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers in that first Super Bowl in 1967, they were clearly the inferior squad. They had some players — Bell and Dawson, linemen Buck Buchanan and Ed Budde, wide receiver Otis Taylor — who could have played for any NFL team, but they were not as deep as Vince Lombardi's Packers, which featured 11 future Pro Football Hall of Fame players as opposed to five on the Chiefs.

They lost, and they should have, Dawson's halftime theater nothwitstanding. Look at that photo another way and he looks like a condemned man taking a final drag, waiting for the blindfold.

Dawson wasn't the only Chiefs player smoking during halftime. When the photograph was released, Fred Arbanas, who played tight end on the team, told Yahoo Sports that "a lot of times, you'd come into our locker room and you could hardly see, it'd be so smoky in there. There were plenty of other guys smoking cigarettes, too, but Lenny's the quarterback — he's the one that they snapped."

Bell didn't remember it quite that way.

"You might see one or two guys [smoking]," he told Yahoo, "the whole locker room wouldn't be that way."

Bell didn't smoke. His body was a temple.

It was different then. Down linemen weighed 240 pounds. Face masks were largely affectations. The men who played weren't as fast or as efficient as they are now; the rules were such that if a quarterback could complete half his passes he was considered incredibly accurate. It's not just that the game has changed — it's that human beings have changed.

We have, in a little more than 50 years, physically evolved to the point that what once was unthinkable is now routine. Sidearm bombs. One-handed catches. Behemoths that go 6 feet 8 inches and 350 pounds and can run down greyhounds.

Glory be. They are big and fast.

Email: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com