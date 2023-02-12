Sections
ROSES ARE RED

Guests see red at Wear Red for Heart reception

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:39 a.m.
Tracie Walker, Sarah Thomas and Mitsy Tharp on 02/03/23 at Wear Red for Heart reception, Stone Ward skybox (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Everyone was seeing red at the Arkansas chapter of the American Heart Association's Wear Red for Heart reception on Feb. 3, in the Stone Ward offices.

National Wear Red Day is meant to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease risks and prevention in women.

Supporters noshed on wine and hors d'oeuvres and foil-wrapped, heart-shaped dark chocolates.

From the sky box, they had a chance to witness the sweet sight of Junction Bridge, spanning the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock, being lit up in red in honor of the start of American Heart Month.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Guests see red at Wear Red for Heart reception

