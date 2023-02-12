Guests see red at Wear Red for Heart reception

Everyone was seeing red at the Arkansas chapter of the American Heart Association's Wear Red for Heart reception on Feb. 3, in the Stone Ward offices.

National Wear Red Day is meant to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease risks and prevention in women.

Supporters noshed on wine and hors d'oeuvres and foil-wrapped, heart-shaped dark chocolates.

From the sky box, they had a chance to witness the sweet sight of Junction Bridge, spanning the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock, being lit up in red in honor of the start of American Heart Month.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh