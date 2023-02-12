Sections
STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

Honored guest

Women & Children First’s 17th annual gala honors Marisa Nabholz by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:42 a.m.
Dale Dues of Cabot; Mark and Karen Scarlett of Bryant; and Paige Singleton and Curtis Carter, both of Benton, at Women & Children First's 17th annual Woman of the Year gala, honoring Marisa Nabholz and held Feb. 4, 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


Marisa Nabholz was the featured honoree for Women & Children First's 17th annual Woman of the Year gala, held Feb. 4 in the Grand Ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. Chairing the fundraiser were Rosemary Prather and Jessica Sorg.

A lobby-area cocktail reception kicked off the evening, which also featured a not-so-run-of-the-mill dinner dish: roasted quail, stuffed with andouille jambalaya and accompanied by red pepper coulee, rustic cheese grits and roasted broccolini.


Dawn Scott served as mistress of ceremonies for the gala. Highlights included a mission moment by Angela McGraw, Women and Children First's executive director; a survivor story by Deana Williams; presentation of the Gloria Cates Redman Peacekeeper Award to the Greater Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of women's fraternal organization Chi Omega; and Sharon Bale's introduction of Nabholz. Nabholz was honored for her passion for women and children in Arkansas ... a passion that plays out in roles that include that of an Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary board member and Playaway Gift Shop Volunteer. Her family's firm, Nabholz Construction, is a longtime partner of WCF.

The Rodney Block Collective got guests dancing at the program's end.

Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence provides crisis intervention, safe shelter, social/legal advocacy and support services for those affected by domestic violence. As of Feb. 7, the agency had raised $435,000 via the gala.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



Print Headline: Honored guest

