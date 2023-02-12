



Happy birthday (Feb. 12): You continue to feel powerfully in charge of your life. What's new will be the frequent reminders of how you touch the lives of others just by being you. You'll speak for a group, you'll create effective systems and you'll make connections to help everyone build and grow. Two epic celebrations will go down in the books.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes you want to know more, but mostly you want to belong more — the communion of people, the web of nature, the great animating orbits. In that spirit, you'll get out of your head and let your heart lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone around is trying to solve the apparent problem or blame the obvious culprits. You'll have remarkable success doing something different. You'll key into the hidden problem within your realm of control.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The process that most educates you now will be one of unlearning. The backdrop must be disassembled, the frame disregarded, the premise challenged. One question can break everything wide open.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It was an unpopular opinion at the time and still is, but rationalist philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz boldly stood behind his statement that "this is the best of all possible worlds." You'll find reason to do the same today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's normal for our perception of what is valuable to be so strongly influenced by others it becomes difficult to identify our own preferences. This is why you may have to go out of your way to figure out what brings you joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One of the best things to spend money on now is the advice of experienced people who can save you from needlessly wasting your time on that which will not bring you any closer to your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Falling in love goes about the same as other kinds of falling. By the time you realize what's happening, it's already too late. You may as well relax and hope for a soft landing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As you assess the considerable challenge before you, you'll experience a rush of vitality. Any result that comes of this mission is less important than the sense of purpose to be gained here. This is who you really are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your current goal is within reach, or so it seems, though it would be helpful to know if this is a moving target along the lines of a carrot on a string. Ask someone who's achieved the aim.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): In solitude, people can survive, but not thrive. A sense of togetherness, like food, air and shelter, is a basic human need. Reach out. Chances are the connection will be as essential for the other person as it is for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To meet a high standard in a moment is one thing. To maintain it over time is quite another. It may seem difficult to keep up the work at this stage in the process, but it gets easier as you go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take pleasure in your work. The tangible rewards will seem like icing on the cake. People will gravitate to you and the fun you create in environments and circumstances that are not usually associated with fun.

LUNAR LONGING: A sense of longing is implied by the lunar opposition to Uranus — a yearning for excitement, a craving for rebellion and maybe even the urge to make a mess, just to see how it all falls. The moon suggests it’s better to indulge a bit of impishness and steer it consciously than ignore the shadow, which gives it greater unconscious power.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Today we celebrate the birthday of the 16th president of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln. This Aquarian humanitarian rose from a childhood of poverty to become the leader who saved the union and abolished slavery. “I leave you, hoping that the lamp of liberty will burn in your bosoms until there shall no longer be a doubt that all men are created free and equal.” — Abraham Lincoln



