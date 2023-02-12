Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presents 12 ladies

The Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 12 young ladies at the 77th annual Red Rose Presentation in the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa's Crystal Ballroom on Dec. 19.

The ballroom was decorated with hundreds of red roses. Forrest Spicher served as master of ceremonies. Music by the Clyde Pound Trio with C.E. Askew on drums, David Higginbotham on upright bass and Clyde Pound on keyboard, accompanied the young ladies during the presentation.

The Hot Springs Debutante Program works to impart the social and moral responsibility of community service through participation in Our Promise Cancer Resources. The nonprofit organization provides financial, professional and educational assistance to cancer patients and their families. Over the last 10 years, the Debutante Coterie has raised more than $80,000 for Our Promise.

The young ladies making their debut were:

• Susan Victoria Curtis, daughter of Stephanie Ellis and the late Darin Curtis, who attends Centenary College of Louisiana.

• Anna Marjory Fletcher, daughter of Wendy and Darren Fletcher, who attends Texas A&M University.

• Rebekah Lynn D. George, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Morgan, who attends Hillsdale College in Michigan.

• Haley Ann Michelle Gloria, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Gloria, who attends National Park College.

• Nina Jane Gunnell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Gunnell, who attends the University of Arkansas.

• Evy Belle Hafer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Hafer, who attends the University of Arkansas.

• Riley Caroline Hunter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Hunter, who attends National Park College.

• Elizabeth Ann Kalinowsky, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kalinowsky, who attends the University of Southern Mississippi.

• Alexia Kay Oseguera, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oswaldo Oseguera, who attends National Park College.

• Lillian Beth Peters, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Peters, who attends the University of Central Arkansas.

• Sophie Abagail Skinner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Skinner, who attends the University of Texas at Arlington.

• Shelbi JoAnn Vincent, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Vincent, who attends National Park College.

-- Story and photo Special to the Democrat-Gazette