• Tina Nieto, sheriff of Monterey County, Calif., said "Today is a happy day!" at a news conference unveiling an oft-stolen park statue of the iconic, mischievous comic-strip character Dennis the Menace, found submerged in a lake.

• Tiffany Conolly, whose Miss Universe Cayman Islands crown was yanked away and given to the runner-up, was convicted of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer, as her self-defense argument failed after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and his father.

• Rick Staly, sheriff of Flagler County, Fla., said "he must have really wanted those items" after a man broke into a gas-station convenience store and took a few things, leaving his debit card behind so he "could come back later and pay," but he was still charged.

• Maya Detiege of Louisiana, a supporter of abortion rights, filed a lawsuit arguing that a state senator's Twitter account is a public forum and she shouldn't be allowed to block posts critical of anti-abortion efforts.

• Steve Marks of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and five other agency officials are on the hot seat after an investigation concluded that sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle's 23-year-old whiskey, were diverted for their personal consumption.

• William Nelson, a British district judge, ordered five climate-change activists with the group Just Stop Oil to pay $587 apiece for criminal damage after they glued themselves to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" in the Royal Academy of Arts.

• Rick Williams, a Georgia state senator, advanced a bill to apply the state's anti-racketeering law to dogfighting, triggering sentences of five to 20 years, saying, "It allows us to go after ... the entire criminal enterprise."

• Lee Flaherty said a wild animal probably caused his emu, Mallory, to jump over a 6-foot-high fence and take off, causing a ruckus south of Boston and leading people on a chase before eventually getting reined in by his owner, police and a bystander.

• Maureen Woodson, 68, former city clerk of Flordell Hills, Mo., and her 76-year-old former assistant pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling $647,000 from the town, which has a population of about a thousand and an annual budget of $450,000.

