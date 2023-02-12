Iran celebrates Islamic Revolution anniversary





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West.

Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and placards with revolutionary and religious slogans. The military put on display its Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well as its Shahed-136 and Mohajer drones.

In a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran's enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.

Raisi called the celebration "epic" and a show of "national integrity" while praising post-revolution achievements in the country.

The remarks prompted the crowd to chant "Death to the U.S."

Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi's speech, Iranian media reported. The khabaronline.ir news website said the interruption lasted 19 seconds.

"The Justice of Ali," hackers group in a 44-second video published on Twitter invited people to take part in nationwide protests next week and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from their banks.

Processions in Tehran started out Saturday from several points and converged at Azadi Square. TV showed crowds in many cities and towns and said hundreds of thousands of people participated.

State television refers to the demonstrations as a "foreign-backed riot" rather than homegrown frustration over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country's morality police.

Anger also has spread over the collapse of the Iranian rial against the U.S. dollar and Tehran's arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones in its war on Ukraine, which has also angered the West. Iran says it gave the drones to Russia before the war.

The Iranian government has not offered an overall death toll or number of individuals it has arrested. However, activists outside of the country say at least 528 people have been killed and 19,600 people detained in the crackdown that followed.

Crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans and carried placards with traditional anti-West slogans. Some burned flags of the U.S. and Israel, a ritual in pro-government rallies.

The Islamic Revolution began with widespread unrest in Iran over the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, terminally and secretly ill with cancer, fled Iran in January 1979.

Later, Iranians voted to become an Islamic Republic, a Shiite theocracy with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as the country's first supreme leader, with final say on all matters of state.

Months later, when the U.S. allowed the shah into the country for cancer treatment in New York, anger boiled over in Tehran, leading to the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in November 1979 by militant students. The subsequent hostage crisis kindled decades of enmity.

Iranian demonstrators carry posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and their national flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.



A man wearing the garments in the colors of Iranian flag takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.



