Jet, LA shuttle bus collide on ground; 5 hurt

LOS ANGELES -- Five people were injured at Los Angeles International Airport when a jet and a shuttle bus collided on the tarmac Friday night, sending four people to the hospital -- although there were no passengers on the plane.

It was the latest in a string of accidents and close calls at U.S. airports that have left some travelers rattled.

It's unclear how the two large, slow-moving vehicles collided about 10 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The airline said the bus "made physical contact with an American Airlines aircraft being towed from a gate to a remote parking location on the airfield." The bus was operated by contractor ABM, according to the airline.

An airline employee was treated but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The bus driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in fair condition after the low-speed collision, according to the Fire Department.

The driver of the tug that was towing the jet was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

The incident comes less than a week after a FedEx cargo jet nearly landed on top of a Southwest passenger plane taking off in Austin, Texas. And last month at New York's Kennedy Airport, air traffic controllers had to tell a Delta flight to abort takeoff after an American Airlines plane crossed dangerously close.

The incident in Los Angeles wasn't nearly as high-stakes. But photos show the windshield of the shuttle bus smashed and a long skid mark from one of the jet's tires.

Airplanes always have the right of way and all other vehicles are expected to yield, said Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for the airport.