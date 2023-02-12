Jobs for Arkansas

It's the first Friday of a new year, and I'm waiting in the lobby of Apptegy headquarters for Asa Hutchinson, who's in his final days as governor.

Hutchinson arrives with Mike Preston, who heads the Arkansas Department of Commerce and has been the governor's main economic development official for eight years. Preston also is in the final days of a state job.

I remind them of Hutchinson's first day in office. Hutchinson called the chief executives of companies across the country and invited them to do business here.

Apptegy, a software developer that provides mobile apps and websites for school districts across the country, is housed in a nondescript warehouse in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood. Hutchinson is here to announce that the company's workforce will increase from 400 to 700 during the next several years. These are the type of high-tech jobs Arkansas needs.

Hutchinson, who focused his efforts on economic development, confirms that this is his final jobs announcement as governor. He smiles when I bring up those calls to CEOs on that first day in office in January 2015.

"These are bookends," he says. "I wanted to end my time in office just like I started it, and that's by trying to bring good jobs to Arkansas. Announcements like the one we're making today don't happen accidentally. I believe our future is bright. Arkansas is on the right path."

Jeston George, the 44-year-old Apptegy founder, launched the company in 2015. He thinks Apptegy will employ more than 1,000 people in Arkansas a decade from now.

George wanted to know when a nephew's school programs were being held. He soon realized that school districts lacked a centralized tool for sharing information with families.

The company started in George's bedroom with no outside investors and seven school districts as customers. George later leased space in the Little Rock Technology Park downtown. The company moved to Riverdale in October 2020. Since then, Apptegy has been the fastest-growing company in the country in a sector known as ed-tech. There are almost 3,000 clients since Apptegy serves school districts in all 50 states.

I've been writing a lot about attempts to attract highly educated people to Arkansas through a combination of outdoor recreation (think world-class cycling and hiking trails along with several of the best paddling streams in the country) and the type of cultural opportunities one normally wouldn't expect in a small Southern state (think Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock). What I see at Apptegy represents the type of jobs such people will fill.

Whereas Hutchinson spent his first day as governor calling business leaders, Gov. Sarah Sanders spent her first day tossing out largely meaningless executive orders. It was red meat to satisfy the out-of-state members of the Trump cult who funded much of her campaign. Sanders did, however, make a brilliant move when she convinced Hugh McDonald to come out of retirement and take Preston's old job at the Commerce Department.

McDonald was president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas from 2000 until his retirement in 2016. McDonald, who holds a bachelor's degree in construction management from North Dakota State University and a master's of business administration from the University of New Orleans, joined Entergy in 1982 as an engineer at the Waterford 3 nuclear plant in Louisiana.

McDonald later held various management positions in the company's distribution, transmission, customer service, retail marketing and regulatory sectors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas. Prior to working for Entergy, he was employed by Black & Veatch Consulting Engineers in Overland Park, Kan.

McDonald was heavily involved in civic affairs. He's a past board member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Fifty for the Future and Arkansas Research Alliance. He served on the University of Arkansas Sam Walton College of Business Advisory Board and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock College of Business Advisory Council.

McDonald made economic development a big part of what Entergy Arkansas does. What I really like is his long involvement with the Nature Conservancy of Arkansas. He understands that protecting and enhancing our state's outdoor recreational attributes is a key part of economic development. Those attributes, you see, help attract and retain talented people.

Another home-run hire by Sanders is Mike Mills at the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Like McDonald, Mills was coaxed out of retirement. I'm hopeful that McDonald and Mills will work together on a holistic approach to attracting talented workers to Arkansas. Companies like Apptegy are proof that tech workers will come here.

The state has a positive story to tell at the moment. When the Census Bureau released one-year population growth figures for 2021-22, Arkansas ranked in the top 20 nationally. This is significant when you consider that two of our neighbors--Louisiana and Mississippi--lost population during that period. It's also amazing given the fact that Arkansas lost a higher percentage of its population than any other state from 1940-60. We've come a long way.

No, Arkansas isn't growing at the rate of Texas and Tennessee. Few states are. But it's growing faster than three of our neighbors (Missouri, Louisiana and Mississippi) and at about the same rate as Oklahoma. According to the Census Bureau, Arkansas added 17,515 people between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022. Arkansas went from 3,014,195 residents in 2020 to 3,045,637 in 2022.

Arkansas is doing so well economically that it was announced that the state's general revenue in December increased $53.6 million (7.4 percent) from the same month a year earlier. John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, says the report showed "no slowing in terms of the workforce, the labor market and job conditions."

Along with the Apptegy announcement, the revenue report was a nice note for Hutchinson to go out on.

"While a recession is predicted by some nationally, I have more confidence in Arkansas' economic resilience," he said at the time the December numbers were released. "As this is the last revenue report under my watch as governor, I would note that our conservative approach to state spending has resulted in record reserves of over $2 billion, historic tax cuts and a reduction in our state bonded indebtedness of over $1 billion."

In addition to McDonald and Mills working on a holistic approach to attracting well-educated workers to Arkansas, how does the state build on the current momentum?

One way is by helping entrepreneurs like George. At the Apptegy announcement, Jay Chesshir of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce recalled Little Rock voters going to the polls in September 2011 and passing a three-eighths cent sales tax that made possible the tech park where Apptegy began to take off.

The Little Rock Technology Park's first phase, completed in 2017, included renovations of two buildings on Main Street to serve as space for tech-focused entrepreneurs and start-up companies. The debt on that phase was paid off in January 2022.

"Being debt-free positions the park to consider expansion opportunities and continue its growth as a destination for innovators and entrepreneurs who want to transform ideas into successful companies," Chesshir says.

As for Preston, it was announced last month that he will stay in Arkansas to start a new business advisory group for Stephens Inc. Though he will be doing work across the country, the chances are he can convince some companies to invest in Arkansas.

"We couldn't end our eight years on a better note than this," Preston says of the Apptegy expansion. "I walked around here and thought I was in the Silicon Valley. And then I remembered I'm in Arkansas."

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.