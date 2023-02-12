RIGHT TIME RIGHT PLACE: ‘Late’ research assignment put her on his radar





The timing was all off for Molly McGowan and Chris McNulty in the beginning, but following their first date they fell in perfect step and eventually walked down the aisle together.

Both spent time clerking for then-U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln in Washington. He graduated from the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law in 2008; she started, in 2009, a combined program for a law degree and a master of public service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

"We were like ships passing in the night," she says. "We had done similar things but we were never at the right time or the right place."

They had mutual friends, though, and Molly knew who Chris was.

"I actually had a crush on him for a long time," she says. "I always thought there was something about him ... but he had no idea I existed."

Chris, now a partner at Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates and Woodyard in Little Rock, had been at the firm for more than a year by 2010. He needed help with a project assigned by one of the firm's partners.

"I knew nothing about the project I was trying to research, and I was hoping to get some more help from someone who could spend some more time on it," he says.

Molly, a clerk, grabbed the assignment.

"I thought, 'Here's my chance to really impress Chris McNulty,'" says Molly, intending to introduce herself and show him how smart and capable she was. "I thought, 'Maybe he'll like me. Or, at least, you know, know that I exist.'"

As he explained the project to her, though, she was so nervous all she could do was scribble on her notepad.

"He might as well have been speaking Mandarin," she says.

She asked when he needed the research, and in lieu of a firm deadline, he answered "whenever you can get it to me."

Molly was not sure how to approach the task and procrastinated a bit. Chris, tired of waiting, sent her an email, insisting she just send what she had.

"I don't know how I came up with it, but I sent him something," she says.

Chris says it was on point.

"The law she found helped settle the case," he says. "It turned out to be great work."

"But," says Molly, "that didn't preclude him from giving me a bad review."

At the time, she knew neither that she had nailed the assignment nor that it had garnered a complaint from Chris.

She dated someone else and so did Chris, and two years passed before they encountered each other again.

Molly mentioned Chris to a friend, almost in passing, and the friend texted him suggesting he ask Molly for a date.

Chris was reluctant to ask her out. He had assumed that Molly was "late" with the research assignment because she was being flippant.

"He told me later that he thought, 'She's from a family of lawyers, she doesn't really have to do this work,'" says Molly, whose mother is retired Circuit Court Judge Mary McGowan and whose father is lawyer Thomas McGowan. "He didn't realize that I was just nervous about doing a good job."

They chatted over a casual Mexican dinner in April 2012.

"I had to convince myself a little bit that this was a good idea, to go out," Chris says. "But it didn't take anything but a first date to be like, 'OK. She's amazing.'"

Chris proposed to Molly on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, as they walked their dog near the Clinton School. He had arranged a special dinner with friends later that day at the Capital Hotel.

Timing came into play again, as Chris hoped for a short engagement.

"I was like, 'Let's just enjoy being engaged,'" she says. "Finally I said, 'OK, I promise we'll get married in 2015.' I just waited until the last month of the year."

They exchanged their vows on Dec. 5, 2015, at Christ Episcopal Church. A reception followed at the Country Club of Little Rock.

"It was a spectacularly beautiful day," Molly says. "It was blue skies and about 55 degrees."

There was a weekend full of celebration, beginning with a rehearsal dinner at the Clinton School and a party for out-of-town guests at the Capital Hotel and ending with Sunday brunch at the newly opened At the Corner restaurant.

Chris and Molly honeymooned in New Zealand and Australia over the Christmas holiday.

They enjoy traveling together, including a trip last year to Alaska and several summer trips to Vermont with their children -- Tom, 5, and Mary Carter, 3.

Though timing was an issue for them early on, the McNultys find that they are generally in sync as a married couple.

"With having two young kids, both of us working and both of us involved in volunteer work I think it's important to have a partner to help share the load," says Molly, law clerk to Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Raymond Abramson. "Chris is a great partner. He's a great cook, and I can clean up the kitchen well, so it just seems like that helps us maintain as much of a balance as we can."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I must have known that he was something special.”

He says: “I knew I had met someone pretty amazing.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was filled with hope and excitement for our future. The entire weekend was magical.”

He says: “I loved how many great friends and family from all over that were there to celebrate with us.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Keep the lines of communication open and always respect each other.”

He says: “As cliche as it sounds, teamwork and investing in what the other person is doing are important.”

Chris and Molly McNulty on their wedding day, Dec. 5, 2015









